Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Selects Augmentir's Connected Worker Platform to Enhance Workforce Productivity and Safety

HORSHAM, Pa., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmentir, provider of the world's only AI-based connected worker solution, is proud to announce that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) has selected Augmentir's connected worker platform to further enhance the lives, safety, and productivity of its workforce.

This selection demonstrates AWI's commitment to enhance the safety and efficiency of its working environment through cutting-edge technology. Augmentir's platform provides the following benefits to AWI:

Enhanced Productivity and Safety: Augmentir's platform provides advanced tools that help workers perform tasks more efficiently and safely, reducing downtime and incidents. Dynamic Workforce Support: The platform's flexibility and scalability allow Armstrong to support a diverse and changing workforce, adapting quickly to new challenges and demands. Data-Driven Insights: Augmentir's solution offers powerful analytics and real-time insights, enabling Armstrong to make informed decisions that drive continuous improvement in operations. User-Friendly Interface: The platform's intuitive design ensures quick adoption and ease of use, empowering workers at all levels to leverage its features with minimal training.

"We are excited to partner with Augmentir and implement their connected worker platform," said Jamie Gallagher, Manager Productivity & Continuous Improvement at Armstrong. "This is an innovative, forwarding thinking solution that can increase our productivity and support our goals for the safety and productivity of our manufacturing teams."

"Armstrong's dedication to innovation and workforce excellence makes them an ideal partner for us," said Russ Fadel, CEO of Augmentir. "We are excited to support their journey and help them achieve new levels of operational efficiency and workforce engagement."

To learn more about Augmentir, visit www.augmentir.com.

About Augmentir

Augmentir™ is the world's only AI-Powered Connected Worker solution. Augmentir's software includes a complete suite of connected worker capabilities, connectors to business systems, and broad extensibility that enable manufacturers to digitize their frontline operations, reduce onboarding time, and increase workforce productivity. Companies in manufacturing, service, energy, and construction leverage Augmentir's suite of tools to deliver effective skills management, training, digital workflow, and collaboration for today's more dynamic industrial workforce. For more information, please visit www.augmentir.com.

About Armstrong Worldwide Industries, Inc.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative ceiling and wall system solutions in the Americas. With $1.3 billion in revenue in 2023, AWI has more than 3,600 employees and a manufacturing network of 21 facilities, plus seven facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture. For over 160 years, Armstrong has pursued innovation and manufacturing excellence to deliver products and services that can transform how people design, build, and experience spaces with aesthetics, acoustics, well-being, and sustainability in mind. (www.armstrongceilings.com)

SOURCE Augmentir, Inc.