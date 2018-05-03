Army and Navy Academy to Launch Four-Year Aviation Course in 2018-19

The University of California-approved Warrior Aviation Course will connect aviation and aeronautics, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) courses with other core subject curriculum to prepare Cadets for future careers as certified pilots of commercial and military aircraft as well as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles or drones. Cadets will receive college credits to help them pursue aviation at a four-year college or university.

"There currently is a major shortage of pilots around the world with estimates that 255,000 new pilots will be needed by 2027," said Ethan Segovia, Dean of Academics, for the all-boys military academy. "The U.S. will need an average of 70 new pilots per day to overcome the rapid rate at which current pilots are and will be retiring. There will be tremendous career opportunities for those interested in aviation," he said.

For the past two years, an extra-curricular Warrior Aviation Club has been on the academy's campus to generate interest and develop hands-on skills through flight activities and simulations, guest speakers, and field trips to nearby aviation-oriented venues, including local military aircraft squadrons, the San Diego Air and Space and March Field museums, area flight simulators, and the USS Midway Aircraft Carrier Museum.

Additional information on the Warrior Aviation Course is available by contacting Dean Segovia at esegovia@armyandnavyacademy.org.

Founded in 1910, the Army and Navy Academy is located on an ocean-front campus in Carlsbad, Calif. The academy is a private not-for-profit Gurian Model School that provides a college preparatory curriculum alongside a leadership and character development program for young men, grades 7-12. The academy's mission is "to educate, mentor and develop leadership and good character in young men." For further information, visit https://armyandnavyacademy.org.

