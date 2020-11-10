Army Corps of Engineers extends America the Beautiful Military Recreation Pass benefits to veterans and Gold Star families

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced today it will expand eligibility for benefits under the America the Beautiful Military Annual Recreation Pass.

Beginning Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2020, all U.S. military veterans and Gold Star family members will be eligible to enter USACE-managed recreation areas free of charge where a day use recreation fee applies. This benefit does not apply to camping and camping-related services, or fees for specialized facilities (group picnic shelters) and events. Some facilities and activities on federal recreation lands are managed by private concessionaires whose services would not be covered by this benefit.

To receive benefits, veterans must demonstrate proof of their status by presenting a valid veteran identification card. Gold Star Family members are asked to visit the following website, https://www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/veterans-and-gold-star-families-free-access.htm, where documentation of Gold Star status can be obtained and printed. This documentation can then be presented to gain free access to USACE-managed recreation areas that charge a fee. This temporary expansion of benefits is in effect until rescinded or amended.

"Today, I directed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to implement the Interagency Pass Program at USACE-managed recreation areas to include veterans and Gold Star Families. As a component of the Department of Defense, we fully support the decision to expand free access under the Pass in this manner to support our military families so they can enjoy the many benefits of USACE recreation areas," said The Honorable R. D. James, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.

The America the Beautiful Military Annual Pass began in 2012 as a way to honor the sacrifice of our nation's active duty military, Reserve and National Guard members, and their dependents by granting them free entrance to federal recreational lands. For more information on the Military Pass, please visit https://store.usgs.gov/recreational-passes.

USACE is a leading federal provider of outdoor recreation with more than 400 lakes and river projects located in 43 states. To find the USACE recreation site near you, visit www.CorpsLakes.us.

SOURCE U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

