Army Corps of Engineers rescinds guidance letter on easements to support water supply storage agreements

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Thursday rescinded Real Estate Policy Guidance Letter No. 26: Easements to Support Water Supply Storage Agreements and Surplus Water Agreements, dated 10 June 2008.

Rescinding the policy letter will ensure alignment with newly updated policy, guidance and processes for review of water supply withdrawal requests. This will better enable USACE divisions and districts to accelerate, simplify, and integrate the processing of requests from public entities for withdrawals of water from USACE water resources development projects.

"I want us to be faster when dealing with water supply users," said Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, USACE commander. "This action will allow the Corps of Engineers to be faster and more efficient with water supply requests by streamlining processes, reducing complexity, and integrating districts with applicants."

This action does not add or change substantive policies regarding implementation of relevant USACE authorities.

USACE divisions will submit progress reports to the USACE headquarters within 90 days.

The rescission is effective immediately and is part of USACE's ongoing efforts to revolutionize program and project delivery.

SOURCE U.S. Army Corps of Engineers