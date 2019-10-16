Army Veterans Hosting Tailgate to Celebrate Black Knights vs. Georgia State

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Army's Black Knights will take on the Georgia State Panthers on Saturday, October 19, 2019, and Army Veterans and fans are invited to tailgate!

Hosted by the West Point Society of Atlanta, the party starts at 2:30 p.m. in the Blue Lot near GSU Stadium. Food and beverages will be served. U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Darryl A. Williams will join us along with the Rabble Rousers and Pep Band to help kick off the event.

Tickets for the tailgate and Parking pass are required and must be purchased in advance.

The football game commences at 7:00 p.m. Game tickets can be purchased by calling the GSU Ticket office at 404-413-4173 or 404-413-4020; ask to be seated in the Army section.

Come join us as we celebrate Army West Point's football team in Atlanta.

We thank our Presenting Sponsors, First Command Financial Services and Georgia's Own Credit Union, and Gold Sponsors, Chick-fil-A and Atlanta Gas Light, for supporting this tailgate.

Contact: Sana Mason

(573) 337-4260

admin@westpointatl.org

SOURCE West Point Society of Atlanta

