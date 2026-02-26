Arna Pharma Inc. and Slate Run Pharmaceuticals to form a Joint Venture to Create Scaled-Up U.S. Specialty Pharmaceutical Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arna Pharma Inc. and Slate Run Pharmaceuticals announced they have signed an MOU to create a scaled-up U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical joint venture focused on branded products, 505(b)(2) medicines, and specialized generics.

The joint venture brings together Arna Pharma's development capabilities and portfolio expansion strategy with Slate Run Pharmaceuticals' established U.S. commercial, regulatory, and supply chain infrastructure.

"This represents a significant milestone for Arna Pharma and a powerful step forward in our long-term strategy," said Ram Iyer, Senior Vice President of Arna Pharma Inc. "By combining Arna's development expertise with Slate Run's proven U.S. commercial and operational infrastructure, we have created a platform that is uniquely positioned to expand specialized generics in high-value therapeutic segments and accelerate market access, reimbursement, and physician engagement."

Founded in 2014, Slate Run Pharmaceuticals has built a strong U.S. footprint, consisting of an experienced commercial and regulatory team. The joint venture will be well-positioned to scale branded and specialized products efficiently across the U.S. market.

"We are excited to unite our organizations and begin this next chapter together," said Michael Plessinger, CEO of Slate Run Pharmaceuticals. "This combination strengthens our ability to execute, expand our portfolio, and continue to serve as a trusted U.S. partner for the industry."

Leadership from both organizations will work closely to ensure seamless integration, maintain operational continuity, and uphold the highest standards of regulatory compliance, product quality, and patient care.

Arna Pharma Inc and Slate Run Pharmaceuticals welcome engagement with strategic partners, investors, licensors, and portfolio companies interested in collaborating with the combined organization as it executes its growth strategy and builds a leading U.S. specialty pharmaceutical platform.

About Arna Pharma Inc.

The USA Operation started in 2024 with a vision to create a healthier world, Arna Pharma Inc. blends patent-level innovation with smart, sustainable business practices. Founded by industry experts with a strong focus on innovation and patient outcomes, our commitment to quality and integrity drives us to deliver safe, effective, and reliable therapies.

As a fully integrated pharmaceutical organization, Arna Pharma Inc. offers end-to-end capabilities, from formulation development and manufacturing to global marketing and commercialization. Our portfolio emphasizes niche dosage forms and treatments for rare and underserved diseases, reflecting our mission to address unmet medical needs with specialized focus on Respiratory Indications.

About Slate Run Pharmaceuticals:

Founded in 2014, Slate Run Pharmaceuticals has built a strong and expanding presence in the U.S. generic pharmaceutical market. The company is led by a seasoned leadership team with over 200 years of combined industry experience across commercial operations, regulatory affairs, quality, and supply chain management. Slate Run's team has been directly involved in the selection, FDA approval, commercialization, and supply of a broad portfolio of generic pharmaceuticals spanning multiple therapeutic areas.

Today, Slate Run markets more than 30 product families and serves customers across the U.S., including wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, and healthcare providers. Through disciplined portfolio development, strategic manufacturing partnerships, and a commitment to regulatory compliance and supply reliability, Slate Run is dedicated to expanding patient access to high-quality, affordable medications while driving sustainable growth.

