Arnerich Massena named to InvestmentNews' 2021 Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awards

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestmentNews has recognized Arnerich Massena as a 2021 Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awards finalist. Arnerich Massena, along with 15 other firms, were chosen from more than 120 nominations by a committee of InvestmentNews representatives and judges from the advice business. The firm was recognized for its ability to inspire others from diverse backgrounds to join, flourish and bring their true selves to work in the financial services industry.

InvestmentNews is proud to introduce the fourth annual Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion recognition program. It aims to tell the story of individuals and firms using their success, leadership skills, and willingness to implement and advocate for diversity and inclusion within the financial advisory industry.

"The initiatives highlighted by these honored firms serve as examples of what businesses within the financial advice industry should be striving for when it comes to creating a diverse and inclusive culture," said Liz Skinner, special projects editor of InvestmentNews.

"The financial services industry lags behind many other industries in terms of gender and ethnic diversity," notes Arnerich Massena Co-CEO and Managing Principal, Reegan Rae, CPWA®. "We are proud to have a long history of gender balance on our leadership and advisory teams, and understand firsthand the benefits a diverse team can have for our clients. We are committed to bringing change and leading the way." Bryan Shipley, CFA, CAIA, Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer adds, "Our focus is on fostering a culture in which everyone can thrive, and then using our platforms to elevate diversity, equity, and inclusion principles across the industry."

Arnerich Massena, along with the other firms and individuals making the fourth annual Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion list, is highlighted in the Aug. 9 issue of InvestmentNews and online at dandiIN.com. View Arnerich Massena's profile at https://www.dandiin.com/firm-awards/outstanding-practices-8/

To learn more about Arnerich Massena and the other 2021 winners and finalists, please visit dandiIN.com.

About InvestmentNews

InvestmentNews is the leading source for news, analysis and information essential to the financial advisory community. Since 1998, our standard of editorial excellence and deep industry knowledge has allowed us to educate, inform and engage the most influential financial advisers. Through a weekly newspaper, website, newsletters, research, events, videos, webcasts and podcasts, InvestmentNews provides exclusive and up-to-the-minute news, as well as actionable intelligence, that empowers financial advisers to serve their clients and run their businesses more effectively whenever, however and wherever they need it.



The InvestmentNews headquarters are located in New York, with an office in Washington D.C.

InvestmentNews is part of Bonhill Group Plc.

ABOUT ARNERICH MASSENA

Arnerich Massena is an independent investment firm based in Portland, Oregon. Dedicated to building lasting legacies to serve a higher good for its clients, the company has been around for three decades and has an AUM of $ $3.5B (as of 3/31/2021). With a focus on serving wealth management clients and endowments & foundations, the firm is distinguished by its exceptional client service, unbiased, proprietary research, and a long history of providing creative, high-quality investment advice. For more information about Arnerich Massena, please visit https://arnerichmassena.com/.

SOURCE Arnerich Massena