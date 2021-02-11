Arnerich Massena Names Reegan Rae as Co-CEO

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment firm Arnerich Massena today announced Reegan Rae has been named co-Chief Executive Officer. Rae, who has been with the firm for nearly a decade and most recently led its Wealth Management division, will serve in this role alongside co-CEO Bryan Shipley. The announcement comes as firm founder Tony Arnerich, who also held the role of co-CEO, will transition to focus on his family and venture capital firm, 3x5 Partners. Arnerich will continue to serve clients through the end of this year in a Senior Advisor role. Shipley, who has been in the co-CEO role for over a year and served as co-Chief Investment Officer for four years, will also now assume the role of sole CIO.

"I am thankful to our team, our founders, and our clients for their faith in my ability to lead with intention," said Rae. "I am thrilled to now be teaming up with Bryan to help Arnerich Massena and our clients succeed. While we are starting an exciting new chapter, we are still the same company our clients and the industry have come to know and love. We look forward to continuing to provide the high-quality investment advice and client service we pride ourselves on."

Prior to being named co-CEO, Rae served as Managing Director, Senior Investment Advisor, and Principal, working with a number of the firm's individual investors, as well as endowments and foundation clients, and was instrumental in crafting the firm's wealth management service model. In her new role, she will continue to focus on ensuring that the company's client service model and overall strategic direction meet client needs, while maintaining her role as an investment advisor to select existing Arnerich Massena clients.

Shipley, who has been with the firm for nearly two decades, will continue to oversee the firm's investment strategy, investment guidelines and policies, product selection, and model portfolio construction. He will also continue to lead the firm's research team, which is instrumental in establishing Arnerich Massena's current portfolio positioning and identifying future investment opportunities. Shipley will also be stepping into a Senior Investment Advisor role, leveraging his investment acumen to work with clients.

"This transition is bittersweet—I am deeply proud of the success we've had as a firm over the last 30 years and the trust you have placed in us as your financial partners," said Arnerich. "We are excited for this new team to take the reins and continue our legacy of exceptional client service and investment advice."

Arnerich Massena has built a best-in-class team of advisors, leaders, analysts, and staff. Collectively, the executive team has more than 36 years of experience at Arnerich Massena. The firm prides itself on having an ownership, leadership, and advisory team that is gender diverse. Currently nearly one-third female-owned, the firm is also among the largest women-owned firms in the greater Portland area.

For more information about Arnerich Massena, please visit https://arnerichmassena.com/.

ABOUT ARNERICH MASSENA

Arnerich Massena is an independent investment firm based in Portland, Oregon. Dedicated to building lasting legacies to serve a higher good for its clients, the company has been around for three decades and has an AUM of $ $7.74B (as of 12/31/2020). With a focus on serving wealth management clients and endowments & foundations, the firm is distinguished by its exceptional client service, unbiased, proprietary research, and a long history of providing creative, high-quality investment advice.

SOURCE Arnerich Massena

Related Links

https://arnerichmassena.com

