ARNIA Foundation Announces Grant Recipients for the 2023 enrichEd® Program

News provided by

US Eagle Foundation; U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union

11 Oct, 2023, 10:09 ET

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time since the creation of the enrichEd® Grant Program, ARNIA Foundation doubled awarded funds, totaling $20,000 in grants ranging from $500 to $2,500 – depending on the project needs.

ARNIA Foundation and US Eagle's enrichEd® Grant Program is in its fifth year and designed to support New Mexico public school teachers by providing educators with funding for educational resources and classroom activities, which enable more effective learning environments. Grants were awarded to public and charter K-12 classrooms with the purpose of enhancing the classroom experience for children and teachers.

The enrichEd® committee reviewed 79 applications and selected ten winners to receive the classroom grants:

School

County

Project Name:

Amy Biehl Community School

Santa Fe

Loupes for Looking Closely

Career Enrichment Center/Early
College Academy

Bernalillo

Grow Your Own Teacher STEM Activity
Kits

Farmington High School

San Juan

Design for the Times

Inez Elementary School

Bernalillo

Moving, Grooving, and Learning

Ladera Del Norte Elementary School

San Juan

Gardening Project

Los Ranchos Elementary Community
School

Bernalillo

Los Ranchos Elementary Community
School Garden

Marie Hughes Elementary School

Bernalillo

Marie Hughes Community Garden

Mark Armijo Academy

Bernalillo

Maker Warriors

Voz Collegiate Preparatory Charter
School

Bernalillo

More Voice for Voz!

Wilson Middle School/Van Buren
Middle School

Bernalillo

Reading is AG-mazing and FUN-damental

Selections were made based on need, project creativity, and the number of students affected. New grant opportunities for the enrichEd® Classroom Grant Program will be announced in August 2024 at www.useagle.org/enriched.

US Eagle Federal Credit Union is the state's first member-owned credit union. Founded in 1935, US Eagle offers a full suite of financial products and services and has nine locations in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Farmington, and Santa Fe. With assets of more than one $1.5B, more than 90,000 members, and as a five-time Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union award recipient, US Eagle is where people mean more®.

SOURCE US Eagle Foundation; U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.