ARNIA Foundation Announces Grant Recipients for the 2023 enrichEd® Program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time since the creation of the enrichEd® Grant Program, ARNIA Foundation doubled awarded funds, totaling $20,000 in grants ranging from $500 to $2,500 – depending on the project needs.

ARNIA Foundation and US Eagle's enrichEd® Grant Program is in its fifth year and designed to support New Mexico public school teachers by providing educators with funding for educational resources and classroom activities, which enable more effective learning environments. Grants were awarded to public and charter K-12 classrooms with the purpose of enhancing the classroom experience for children and teachers.

The enrichEd® committee reviewed 79 applications and selected ten winners to receive the classroom grants:

School County Project Name: Amy Biehl Community School Santa Fe Loupes for Looking Closely Career Enrichment Center/Early

College Academy Bernalillo Grow Your Own Teacher STEM Activity

Kits Farmington High School San Juan Design for the Times Inez Elementary School Bernalillo Moving, Grooving, and Learning Ladera Del Norte Elementary School San Juan Gardening Project Los Ranchos Elementary Community

School Bernalillo Los Ranchos Elementary Community

School Garden Marie Hughes Elementary School Bernalillo Marie Hughes Community Garden Mark Armijo Academy Bernalillo Maker Warriors Voz Collegiate Preparatory Charter

School Bernalillo More Voice for Voz! Wilson Middle School/Van Buren

Middle School Bernalillo Reading is AG-mazing and FUN-damental

Selections were made based on need, project creativity, and the number of students affected. New grant opportunities for the enrichEd® Classroom Grant Program will be announced in August 2024 at www.useagle.org/enriched.

