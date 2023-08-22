ARNIA Foundation to Award $20,000 in Classroom Grants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications for the 2023 enrichEd® Classroom Grant Program will be accepted from August 22 through September 17.

US Eagle's enrichEd Classroom Grant Program 2021
ARNIA Foundation's enrichEd® program is in its fifth year. It is designed to support New Mexico public and charter school teachers by providing educators with funding for educational resources and classroom activities. The program addresses challenges New Mexico currently faces in terms of funding, resources, and innovation. Through this initiative, local schools are able to implement projects that excite curiosity and motivate children to learn.

New Mexico ranks next to last in public education nearly every year. "Teachers spend their own money in the classroom, trying to prevent students from falling behind. As leaders in our community, we feel compelled to step up and support them," said U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union President/CEO Marsha Majors.

The enrichEd® Classroom Grant can be used for books, technology, equipment, school supplies, and other items to enrich the classroom experience. "We don't want to limit their creativity; we want to encourage new ways of learning."

This year the foundation will grant $20,000 total to local classrooms. Applicants have the flexibility to requests amounts ranging from $500 to $2,500, depending on the project. "In previous years, we had a budget of $10,000, and awardess received $1,000."said ARNIA Foundation's Executive Director Nadine Buerger.

"We have received incredibly creative submissions in the past few years and are excited to grow our program this year."
Visit our blog to read about the 2022 awardees and their projects.

Applications are being accepted from August 22 to September 17. Recipients will be announced early October.

To learn more about the program or to apply, please visit http://www.enrich.education.

About US Eagle
U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union is the state's first member-owned credit union. Founded in 1935, U.S. Eagle offers a full suite of financial products and services and has nine locations in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Farmington, and Santa Fe. With assets of more than $1.5 billion, more than 85,000 members, and as a five-time Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union award recipient, U.S. Eagle is where people mean more.®

