Arno Wealth and Engineered Family Office Join Forces

News provided by

Engineered Family Office

19 Jun, 2023, 15:37 ET

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move that will revolutionize the wealth management and preservation space, CEO of Engineered Family Office, Julio Gonzalez, has invested in and partnered with Arno Wealth, a company with a reputation for providing white glove concierge wealth management services.

"We are delighted to combine forces with such an incredible company. As we help our clients with particular tax strategies that the IRS still allows businesses to avail of for their 2022 and begin planning for 2023, we plan to really take things to the next level in collaboration with Arno, as the next step in our ongoing mission to remain the most consistently excellent option for our clients seeking to optimize their financial futures," said Gonzalez.

For decades, Engineered Family Office (EFO), helmed by Julio Gonzalez, has led the charge in providing CPAs and individuals with exceptional tools to give small businesses and family offices access to sophisticated tax strategies, the likes of which were previously the preserve of the largest corporations.

EFO now works with over 3,000 accounting firms across the nation and countless family offices, helping them to stay competitive and offer their clients top of the line accounting services. A growing number of clients require more sophisticated tax strategies, alternative tax efficient investments, and guidance in smart philanthropy and legacy models. Julio created EFO to specialize in these unique structures for a niche clientele.

Arno has extensive experience in building and sustaining wealth for both businesses and individuals, and its managing partners, Vince Nelson and Logan Cox, bring the same vision, passion for excellence, and comprehensive wealth management strategies to the partnership. Arno's areas of focus are tax mitigating alternative investments, and wealth preservation and growth strategies for high-net-worth clients by means of alternative investments, private equity, art and wine advisory services, and philanthropic and legacy strategies.

The partnership between Arno and Gonzalez and the EFO team is a perfect match, as they cater to similar demographics and share many parallels, with both providing the highest level of services for their clients. This partnership will further bolster both companies, enabling them to provide an unparalleled level of financial strategy, access, and sophistication for their clients.

For more information on Engineered Family Office visit here.
For more information on Arno visit here

SOURCE Engineered Family Office

