Arnold & Itkin Launches a New Online Library Dedicated to Trucking Safety

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Arnold & Itkin LLP

Aug 14, 2026, 08:00 ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trucking Safety Resource Center, a free online library covering the mechanical failures, driver errors, and regulatory gaps behind commercial truck crashes, launched today. The article collection, built for the general public, gives readers a plain-language way to understand why large truck crashes happen, drawing on federal agency data, court records, and industry research.

In 2024, 5,218 large trucks were involved in fatal crashes in the United States—a 30% increase over the past decade, according to federal crash data. The Trucking Safety Resource Center was created to help close the information gap between that data and what most people understand about the industry, covering topics ranging from brake and tire failures to driver fatigue, cargo securement, and carrier regulatory compliance.

"Families affected by a truck crash are often searching for basic answers, and there hasn't been one place that lays out the mechanical and regulatory realities of trucking in plain terms," said Jason Itkin, founding partner of Arnold & Itkin. "This resource is meant to give the public a clear, well-sourced starting point."

Every article published on the Trucking Safety Resource Center is reviewed by trial attorneys at Arnold & Itkin, a firm that has more than $25 billion in recoveries and that has successfully tried these cases nationwide. The site will continue to grow, with new articles added on an ongoing basis covering additional causes and contributing factors behind commercial truck crashes.

The Trucking Safety Resource Center is publicly available now at www.arnolditkin.com/trucking-safety/.

The Trucking Safety Resource Center is a comprehensive resource on the mechanical failures, driver errors, and regulatory gaps behind commercial truck crashes in America. The information draws on federal agency data, court records, and industry research.

Media Contact

Aya Garfaoui
Arnold & Itkin
[email protected]

SOURCE Arnold & Itkin LLP

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