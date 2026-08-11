Harris County Jury Awards $61.5 Million to Survivors of Watson Grinding Explosion, Holds 3M Accountable

Arnold & Itkin and co-counsel secure verdict for 24 survivors after jury finds 3M 30% responsible for deadly 2020 explosion

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Harris County jury has awarded $61.5 million to 24 survivors of the catastrophic Watson Grinding explosion, finding 3M 30% responsible for the disaster that tore through a West Houston neighborhood in January 2020.

Arnold & Itkin attorney Adam Lewis tried the case alongside attorneys from Kwok Daniel, the Moye Law Firm and the Anthony firm. The verdict marks the third time a jury has returned a verdict in favor of community members in four trials involving 3M stemming from the explosion.

The January 24, 2020 blast began after leaking propylene gas accumulated inside the Watson Grinding facility and ignited. Three people were killed, hundreds were injured and many nearby homes were damaged or destroyed.

A central issue at trial was the gas detection system that was supposed to provide an early warning of a dangerous gas buildup. evidence showed that the system failed to alert workers before the explosion. Plaintiffs presented evidence about 3M's responsibility for inspecting that system and what the company knew about problems with it before the disaster.

"The message from this verdict is unmistakable: companies entrusted with people's safety will be held accountable when they fail to meet that responsibility," said Adam Lewis, of Arnold & Itkin, lead trial counsel. "The jury found that 3M failed to properly inspect and correct a critical gas detection system, with devastating consequences for the 24 survivors of the Watson Grinding explosion. This verdict delivers justice for those victims and sends a clear warning to every company: safety standards are not optional, and cutting corners has consequences."

For the survivors, the verdict comes after more than six years of litigation seeking accountability for an explosion that upended an entire community. Nearly 2,000 additional Harris County citizens are still awaiting trial, and another group of cases is scheduled to be tried in October.

"This case is ultimately about what happens when the systems designed to keep people safe fail," Lewis added. "Families should not have to pay the price when companies fail to do the job they were trusted to do."

The case was tried by Adam Lewis alongside Rob Kwok, Ryan Loya, Ranny Sawaf, Marcos Cardenas and Trey Termini of Kwok Daniel, Will Moye of the Moye Law Firm and Adam Anthony of the Anthony firm.

About Arnold & Itkin LLP

Based in Houston, Arnold & Itkin LLP is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm representing workers and families in catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases across the country. The firm handles industrial and plant accidents, maritime and offshore injuries, trucking accidents, workplace disasters and other high-stakes litigation. Arnold & Itkin has recovered more than $25 billion in verdicts and settlements for its clients.

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