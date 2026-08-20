Arnold & Itkin Secures $6.5 Million Verdict for Electrician Seriously Injured at Houston Construction Site

Harris County jury awards Mark Miller $6.5 million after workplace incident left him with serious head, neck and back injuries

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arnold & Itkin has secured a $6.5 million jury verdict on behalf of plaintiff Mark Miller, an electrician who suffered serious injuries after he was struck in the head by another worker and fell down a flight of stairs at a Houston construction site.

Miller was working at a construction project when another worker struck him in the head with a hammer, knocking him unconscious and causing him to fall down a dimly lit stairwell. Miller suffered significant injuries to his head, neck and back as a result of the incident.

The case focused on failures to properly supervise workers and maintain a safe construction site. The jury agreed with Miller's claims that those responsible for the project failed to adequately supervise workers, respond to dangerous conduct and take basic steps necessary to protect people working at the site. Defendant CIVE, Inc., the general contractor for the project, was represented by a team of over a dozen attorneys from the Houston-based law firm Ahmad, Zavitsanos & Mensing (AZA).

"Mark went to work that day expecting to do his job and come home safely. Instead, failures by those responsible for that worksite left him with injuries that changed his life," said Trent Shelton, lead trial attorney for Arnold & Itkin. "Workplace safety is a responsibility, not a suggestion. When companies fail to protect the people working for them and alongside them, there must be consequences. We are grateful the jury listened carefully to Mark's story and delivered a verdict that recognizes what he has been through."

The verdict follows years of litigation on Miller's behalf and holds those responsible accountable for the harm he suffered.

The case was tried by Arnold & Itkin attorneys Trent Shelton and Wes Hook.

About Arnold & Itkin LLP

Arnold & Itkin is a Houston personal injury law firm representing injured workers and their families nationwide. The firm handles cases involving workplace and construction accidents, truck accidents, offshore injuries, industrial accidents, plant and refinery accidents, and wrongful death. Arnold & Itkin has recovered more than $25 billion in verdicts and settlements on behalf of its clients.

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SOURCE Arnold & Itkin LLP