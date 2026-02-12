Arnold & Mote Wealth Management Challenges Industry Norms as a Leading Flat Fee Financial Advisor; Marks 25th Anniversary

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arnold & Mote Wealth Management, an independent fiduciary and fee-only firm, is marking 25 years of service by taking a stand against a lopsided industry standard. While 94% of financial advisors nationwide still charge fees based on a percentage of a client's portfolio or collect commissions from selling products, Arnold & Mote Wealth Management is celebrating its quarter-century milestone as a member of a select group operating as dedicated flat fee financial advisors.

Founded in 2001, the firm is using its anniversary to highlight the inherent conflict of interest in the traditional "Assets Under Management" (AUM) model. In the standard AUM structure, advisors receive a pay cut whenever a client withdraws money to pay off a mortgage, buy a business, or purchase a home. This creates a subtle but persistent bias against the client's best use of their own cash.

"Your cost for advice and wealth management should be completely transparent," said Quinn Arnold, Owner of Arnold & Mote Wealth Management. "No longer will our fees increase just because your market investments increase. You are welcome to move money in or out of your accounts for things like car and home purchases without worrying that our advice is clouded by a fee based on the assets in the account. For larger investors, you may even find that your fees decrease significantly over time as a percentage of your account."

The firm's five-advisor team currently serves 160 households, offering a depth of service that goes far beyond simple investment management. Their comprehensive planning process covers 39 financial planning areas, from tax and insurance reviews to complex estate planning, all included in a single, predictable flat fee.

By combining a quarter-century of experience with a modern flat-fee structure, Arnold & Mote Wealth Management continues to lead the way for investors seeking fiduciary-level care without the conflicts of interest inherent in traditional fee models.

About Arnold & Mote Wealth Management

