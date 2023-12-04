ARNOLD LAW FIRM, SAFETY CENTER, AND DEMETRIS BAMR WASHINGTON UNVEIL INSPIRATIONAL JUSTICE & SUPERHERO SAFETY MURAL IN SACRAMENTO

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arnold Law Firm, in collaboration with Safety Center and renowned local artist Demetris BAMR Washington, proudly unveils a two-part mural at Safetyville USA, symbolizing safety, justice, and freedom. The community is invited to witness the grand unveiling of the Justice & Superhero Safety Mural on Sunday, December 17th, 2023, at 10:30 AM.

Continue Reading
This unique partnership aims to deliver a visually striking and meaningful piece of artwork to the Sacramento community. The aspiration is to instill a sense of responsibility and a commitment to diversity and justice among the city's youngest residents. The first segment of the mural showcases Lady Justice towering over the impactful word "JUSTICE." The second part features a child-friendly depiction of Clayeo Arnold, founder of Arnold Law Firm, as a superhero guiding a diverse group of child superheroes through the importance of safety—a captivating tableau designed to enlighten children and offer families an exciting photo opportunity. The organizers are hopeful that this mural will become a prominent stop on the Sacramento art mural tour.

About Arnold Law Firm:

Established in 1975 by Clayeo C. Arnold, Arnold Law Firm has played a vital role in Sacramento County. Committed to the community, the firm ensures just compensation for victims of catastrophic and life-altering injuries. With a deep understanding of the region and its people, Arnold Law Firm and its founder Clayeo Arnold remain an integral part of the community.

"We know the area, we know the people who live here, we know the doctors, we know the experts. We've been here for a long time….We are part of the community and we are going to remain part of the community." - Clayeo C. Arnold

About Safety Center:

Safetyville USA, a 1/3 scale model city representing Sacramento, serves as an immersive learning environment for children to practice essential safety skills. Since 1984, Safety Center has educated children and caregivers through interactive tours, programs, and events. Arnold Law Firm has been a steadfast supporter for nearly two decades, contributing to Safetyville's child-sized law firm building.

About Demetris BAMR Washington:

Demetris BAMR Washington is a talented artist renowned for his "Cartoon Surrealism" style. Influenced by California's diverse cultures, he has completed over 90 murals across the state, each telling stories that inspire people.

Event Details:

Date and Time: Sunday, December 17th, 2023, at 10:30 AM

Location: Safetyville USA, Safety Center 3909 Bradshaw Road Sacramento, CA 95827

