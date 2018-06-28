Arnold Names Kiran Smith New Chief Executive Officer

Smith brings a diverse range of experience and capabilities within creativity, data, marketing and consulting to her new role. She has held a number of brand marketing leadership roles previously, including Brookstone, Stride Rite and Shaw's Supermarkets. In addition, Smith has a strong background in professional services working for a number of years at Accenture and Alliance Consulting Group, servicing a variety of iconic global brands.

"Arnold is an important agency brand in the creative landscape, having created some of the industry's most iconic work," said Marobella. "The landscape is changing and requires an approach that blends top-tier business strategy with an understanding of a client's challenges and how to bring solutions to life through creativity. Kiran has built a career as a leading marketer, driving creative and data-driven results at iconic brands. This, combined with her experience consulting on the service side, brings a truly unique blend that will help Arnold write a new future."

Smith will take the reins from Pam Hamlin, the 20-year veteran of the creative network, who will remain with Arnold until later this summer to help Smith transition to her new role. Starting July 9th, Smith will work alongside Icaro Doria, Chief Creative Officer of Arnold, who joined the leadership team in August 2017 from DDB. Since his appointment, Doria has focused on bolstering the Arnold creative team with Fred Saldanha and Max Geraldo joining the agency this year as Executive Creative Directors. Under Icaro's leadership, Arnold won two Cannes Lions this past week for Progressive and Jeep.

"I'm deeply passionate about business transformation, taking something that is already strong to its highest potential," said Smith. "To join an iconic creative agency like Arnold is an amazing opportunity and I'm excited to see where we can take both the agency and our clients' brands in this next chapter. The team at Arnold is solid and we'll continue to strengthen and modernize the agency moving forward."

In her most recent role, Smith held the role of Chief Marketing Officer at Brookstone. She was hired to re-energize the 55-year old brand, modernize capabilities and put the customer back at the core of the business. Prior to this, Smith worked at Stride Rite as Vice President, Marketing and led the team responsible for the flagship Stride Rite brand, as well as all children's products for core brands Sperry Top-Sider, Saucony, Keds, Merrell and Hush Puppies. MediaLink conducted the search which placed Smith with Arnold. She is a graduate of both Bucknell University and Dartmouth College and lives in the Boston area today with her husband and three children.

