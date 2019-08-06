Arnold Palmer Spiked Introduces New Arnie's Spiked Products With Lemonade And Iced Tea Flavors

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful national debut of Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Half in 2018, the team at MillerCoors is fueling the momentum by launching the additions of Arnie's Spiked Iced Tea and Arnie's Spiked Lemonade in conjunction with partner AriZona Beverages, an official beverage licensee of Arnold Palmer Enterprises.

The two new flavors are refreshing, noncarbonated beverages made with real juice in the lemonade and natural tea in the iced tea option. Both come in at a 5% ABV and are the ideal drinks to enjoy in the backyard or on the back nine. Legal age drinkers can purchase the new Arnie's Spiked in 24oz cans in the following markets: Columbus, OH; Las Vegas, NV; Pittsburgh, PA; Albany, NY.

Continuing the tradition of the legendary golfer and the non-alcoholic beverages, of mixing half lemonade and half iced tea into a drink that bears his namesake, Arnie's Spiked provides fans an opportunity to enjoy the distinct flavors on their own. Drinkers should expect a glass of cold Spiked Lemonade or Spiked Iced Tea immediately after the first sip.

"Arnold Palmer Spiked has witnessed incredible success since making its debut and we're excited to provide fans new options to enjoy," said Amber Smith, marketing manager for Arnold Palmer Spiked. "While we're only launching in a few areas, we cannot wait to hear what fans think for a potential national debut."

To celebrate the launch, Arnie's Spiked will appear at a variety of sporting events and festivals throughout the summer. MillerCoors will also support the launch with a targeted marketing campaign that includes OOH, point of sale, sampling and media support, where legal. For more information, fans can head to arnoldpalmerspiked.com.

About MillerCoors

Through its diverse collection of storied breweries, MillerCoors brings American beer drinkers an unmatched selection of the highest quality beers, flavored malt beverages and ciders, steeped in centuries of brewing heritage. Miller Brewing Company and Coors Brewing Company brew national favorites such as Miller Lite, Miller High Life, Coors Light and Coors Banquet. MillerCoors also proudly offers beers such as Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy from sixth-generation Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, and Blue Moon Belgian White from modern craft pioneer Blue Moon Brewing Company, founded in 1995. Beyond beer, MillerCoors operates Crispin Cider Company, an artisanal maker of pear and apple ciders using fresh-pressed American juice, and offers pioneering brands such as the Redd's franchise, Smith & Forge Hard Cider and Henry's Hard Sodas. Tenth and Blake Beer Company, our craft and import division, is the home to craft brewers Hop Valley Brewing, Revolver Brewing, Saint Archer Brewing Company and the Terrapin Beer Company. Tenth and Blake also imports world-renowned beers such as Italy's Peroni Nastro Azzurro, the Czech Republic's Pilsner Urquell and the Netherlands' Grolsch. MillerCoors, the U.S. business unit of the Molson Coors Brewing Company, has an uncompromising dedication to quality, a keen focus on innovation and a deep commitment to sustainability. Learn more at MillerCoors.com, at facebook.com/MillerCoors or on Twitter at @MillerCoors.

