Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan Join James Cameron to Executive Produce Academy Award® Winner Louie Psihoyos' 'The Game Changers,' in Cinemas Worldwide This September

DENVER, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Game Changers" follows the story of James Wilks — elite Special Forces trainer and winner of The Ultimate Fighter — as he travels the world on a quest for the truth about meat, protein and strength. Executive produced by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan with Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Louie Psihoyos alongside James Cameron, Lewis Hamilton, Novak Djokovic and Chris Paul, "The Game Changers" will debut in cinemas around the world. on September 16.

The Game Changers

Tickets for U.S. screenings of "The Game Changers" can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices. International cinema locations and tickets available at www.FathomGameChangers.com.

Fathom Events present "The Game Changers" in movie theaters across the globe on Monday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m. local time.

Featuring some of the strongest, fastest and toughest athletes on the planet, "The Game Changers" documents the explosive rise of plant-based eating in professional sports, mixing real-time, groundbreaking science with cinematic stories of struggle and triumph. Wilks' journey exposes outdated myths about food that not only affect human performance, but the health of the entire global population.

"'The Game Changers' is shaking up the way people think about plant-based diets and everything they thought they knew about consuming protein," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "Fathom is excited to partner to bring this unique documentary to cinemas and give audiences something to really sink their teeth into."

"We wanted our release to be truly special for all the people around the world who have waited patiently for this film. For us, Fathom was the obvious choice for creating a unique and unforgettable one-night experience," said James Wilks, elite Special Forces trainer and producer/narrator of the film.

For artwork/photos related to "The Game Changers," visit the Fathom Events press site.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with theater locations in all top 100 DMAs® (Designated Market Areas) and ranks as one of the largest overall theater content distributors. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom Events offers a variety of unique entertainment events in movie theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions, major sporting events, epic concerts, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events and popular anime franchises. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live Digital Broadcast Network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 1,010 locations and 1,628 screens in 182 DMAs. The company also provides corporations a compelling national footprint for hosting employee meetings, customer rewards events and new product launches. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com .

SOURCE Fathom Events

Related Links

www.fathomevents.com

