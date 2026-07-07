Arnold Ventures Announces 12 New Research Grants to Advance Evidence on the Impacts of Sports Betting

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arnold Ventures today announced 12 new research grants to support rigorous, independent analysis of the rapidly expanding sports betting landscape in the United States.

These projects — which examine the impacts of gambling on financial well-being, household formation, mental health, consumer behavior, and more — will help policymakers better understand how the rise of online sports betting has impacted their constituents. Some of the research will also explore steps policymakers and other institutions can take to reduce harm.

"Just a few years ago, most Americans had to travel significant distances to legally gamble on sports. Today, access to gambling has become so widespread that, in most of the country, anyone with a smartphone could effectively have a casino in their pocket," said Justin Milner, Arnold Ventures' Executive Vice President of Evidence & Evaluation. "These research projects will shed light on the impacts of this new reality and help policymakers weigh important decisions about whether to legalize gambling, how to regulate it, and how to effectively reduce harm for their constituents."

Approximately $2.6 million has been awarded to support the following research:

Advancing Evidence on Consumer Behavior and Risk

Understanding Financial and Household Impacts

Evaluating Public Health and Social Outcomes

University of Pennsylvania

Principal Investigator(s): David Powell

Timeline: 2026–2028

Scope: This project examines whether the legalization of sports betting is associated with changes in suicide rates across states. It uses a staggered difference-in-differences design to isolate causal effects over time.



David Powell 2026–2028 This project examines whether the legalization of sports is associated with changes in suicide rates across states. It uses a staggered difference-in-differences design to isolate causal effects over time. Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Principal Investigator(s): Sarah Schutz (Vanderbilt University Medical Center); Lawrence Baker (RAND Corporation)

Timeline: 2026–2027

Scope: This research examines whether access to legalized online sports betting is associated with changes in mental health diagnoses, prescription rates, and care utilization.



Sarah Schutz (Vanderbilt University Medical Center); Lawrence Baker (RAND Corporation) 2026–2027 This research examines whether access to legalized online sports is associated with changes in mental health diagnoses, prescription rates, and care utilization. Indiana University

Principal Investigator(s): Alberto Ortega; Coady Wing

Timeline: 2026–2029

Scope: This project evaluates how legalized sports betting affects behavioral health care spending and broader indicators of social well-being. It assesses whether expanded access to betting is associated with changes in treatment utilization and health-related expenditures.

Informing State Policy and Revenue Considerations

Urban Institute

Principal Investigator(s): Kassandra Martinchek; Lucy Dadayan

Timeline: 2026–2029

Scope: This study evaluates how legalized sports betting affects state tax revenues. It examines fiscal outcomes across jurisdictions to assess whether projected revenue gains materialize over time.

About Arnold Ventures

Arnold Ventures is a philanthropy that supports research to understand the root causes of America's most persistent and pressing problems, as well as evidence-based solutions to address them. By focusing on systemic change and bipartisan policy reforms, AV works to improve the lives of American families, strengthen communities, and promote economic opportunity.

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