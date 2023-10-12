Arnold Worldwide Welcomes Andrew Arnot as New Managing Director

Arnot will focus on the Progressive Insurance account.

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In response to ongoing momentum and growth, Arnold Worldwide has made another key hire, appointing Andrew Arnot as Managing Director, focusing on the Progressive Insurance account. Arnot transitions from his role as Group Account Director at FIG, fortifying Arnold Worldwide's strategic leadership.

"Andrew brings a perfect blend of strategic creativity, consumer focus, and data fluency to our team. Equally importantly, he's a great culture fit and a great person," said George Sargent, CEO at Arnold Worldwide. "At Arnold, our people are our backbone. With Andrew on board, we anticipate even stronger collaborations both with our clients and between disciplines with the Arnold walls."

Arnot has previously spearheaded award-winning campaigns for big-time brands like Budweiser, Busch, and Microsoft. From the Busch Tree Roll to the Budweiser x Messi 644 campaign, Arnot has a track record of elevating creative output on big, visible brands.

"Crafting work that stands out and amplifies brand equity is one of the most rewarding aspects of my role," expressed Arnot. "Every interaction with a consumer is a canvas for creative innovation, and I sense a shared philosophy at Arnold. I'm excited to join forces with the team, driving even more impactful campaigns for our clients." 

Outside of work, Arnot is deeply dedicated to youth empowerment. He's a co-founder of the Magic in the Trees Foundation, established in 2014, which grants underprivileged children the opportunity to experience sleepaway camp.

ABOUT ARNOLD
Arnold is an independent-minded integrated advertising agency that makes it Safe to Be Brave. We transform brands into household names and bolster businesses through breakthrough, culturally connected campaigns. Headquartered in Boston, Arnold is a proud member of the Havas Group. Discover more at arn.com or engage with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE Arnold Worldwide

