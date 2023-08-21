Arnold Worldwide Welcomes Back Marissa Kelley as EVP of Strategy

The creatively minded strategist will lead brand strategy across all agency clients

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Arnold Worldwide today announced that Marissa Kelley will return as Executive Vice President of Strategy. She is one of the most recent high-profile boomerang hires, which underscores Arnold's unique culture and inclusivity. Kelley returns to the agency where she launched her career, after nearly six successful years at Energy BBDO. In her new role, Kelley will lead a growing strategy group and help unify a diverse set of strategists – all in service of great creative ideas and execution.

Marissa Kelley (CNW Group/Arnold Worldwide)
"Marissa is insanely creative, passionate, and innovative – with a high bar for brave work within her teams and for her brands," said Bre Rossetti, Chief Strategy Officer at Arnold Worldwide. "Arnold is a special place because of all the people that make Arnold, Arnold. We're thrilled to welcome one of those special people back."

Kelley's return is another signal of Arnold's growing momentum, alongside several notable new business wins like PNC Bank and Sam's Club, and multiple high-profile award wins at Cannes, D&AD, Clios, and beyond.

"There are some moves that feel like stars are aligning and this is definitely one of them," said Kelley. "Having started my career here, I have experienced the agency's ethos as 'a safe place for brave ideas' firsthand. The creative firepower paired with a culture that doesn't suffer ego is a powerful combination. I couldn't be happier to re-join the leadership team to expand upon Arnold's incredible growth this year while staying true to what has always made this place special."

ABOUT ARNOLD 

Arnold is an independent-minded integrated advertising agency that makes it Safe to Be Brave. We transform brands into household names and bolster businesses through breakthrough, culturally connected campaigns. Headquartered in Boston, Arnold is a proud member of the Havas Group. Discover more at arn.com or engage with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram

SOURCE Arnold Worldwide

