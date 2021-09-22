Arnouse Digital Devices Corp Unveils Groundbreaking Secure Zero Client Compute Solution

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arnouse Digital Devices Corp. (ADDC), a leader in micro form-factor computing, is proud to announce the release of its breakthrough Zero Client hardware system, the SR20-FDD and zRex. This Zero Client system was designed and manufactured in the USA by ADDC for the U.S. Department of Defense to provide the highest grade of security for data in motion over fiber optic cable connections up to distances of 40 kilometers (25 miles). For the first time, this state-of-the-art solution, built entirely in the U.S., is available for corporations to protect the use of its data - ideal for industries such as banking, healthcare, utilities, life sciences, legal services, TMT, and other vertical markets requiring the most secure computing hardware available.

The SR20-FDD is a standard 19" x 24" x 3.5" 2U rack drawer incorporating a bare metal remote desktop system that holds up 20 BioDigitalPC® cards, an ADDC proprietary-design x86, pluggable computer supporting any operating system. The BioDigitalPC® cards include the latest Intel i7 quad core (eight threads) CPU, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB NVMe storage, and a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0. In addition, the BioDigitalPC® was validated for FIPS 140-2, Level 3, the highest hardware rating available from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The total power consumption of the environmentally friendly SR20-FDD, including 20 computers, is less than 400W.

The ADDC zRex desktop client is a fanless, six-ounce unit (5"L x 0.8"H x 3"W) with four high speed USB ports and one HDMI that supports 4K video. When connected to the SR20-FDD server via a single string of fiber to each computer, a Zero Client environment is created to guarantee security with data interception impossible, unlike traditional networked VDI.

"With security risks being a paramount concern for governments and corporations, ADDC is proud to be able to address these concerns with its groundbreaking Zero Client solution," said Michael Arnouse, Founder and President of Arnouse Digital Devices Corp. "We were called on again to solve a problem and now we're able to share the solution with not only the U.S. government and military, but to help protect sensitive data in the broader market."

For complete technical specs, visit www.addc.net/FDD.

About Arnouse Digital Devices Corp.

Arnouse Digital Devices Corporation (ADDC) is the inventor and manufacturer of the X86 micro form factor computer - part of a revolutionary and environmentally friendly compute platform. Its interchangeability gives users an unprecedented level of flexibility, compute power, small size, ultra-high security, and low power-usage. ADDC has been granted 26 utility patents, with several pending in the areas of pluggable computing and the surrounding ecosystem. ADDC is fully committed to provide the world's best computing solutions for traditional and harsh uses cases including on-premises edge computing, Zero Client environments, smart city edge computing infrastructure, multi-access edge computing (MEC), AI/ML applications, machine integration, Internet of Things (IoT), Internet of Battlefield Things (IoBT), and edge data centers. ADDC's technology enables people, governments, and businesses to excel in productivity with minimal harmful e-waste and a smaller carbon footprint. All ADDC products are proudly designed and Made in the USA. More information can be found at www.addc.net.

Contact:

William Gibbons

Phone: +1.516.673.4444

[email protected]

# # #

SOURCE Arnouse Digital Devices Corp

Related Links

http://www.addc.net/

