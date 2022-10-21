Arnulfo Campos' new book "El Principio Antes Del Genesis" is a thought-provoking piece that will make one ponder on the origin of humanity's existence.

HOUSTON , Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Arnulfo Campos, a profound individual, has completed his new book "El Principio Antes Del Genesis": a gripping read which purpose is to see how human life could have started in this planet. With all the religious and scientific theories about the origin of life, Arnulfo Campos presents a narrative that may or may not shake one's belief.

Arnulfo Campos

Campos shares, "Genesis means beginning, where do we come from? Where are we going? According to the Bible God made everything, according to scientists through evolution, and others say that we were created by a science more advanced than ours. After reading this book you will have one more opinion."

Published by Page Publishing, Arnulfo Campos' amusing tale consists of controversial takes that will open a lot of discussions. The debate between theology and science has been going on since time immemorial and the author is here to present his own observations and interpretations.

It's a book that will make the readers sit back and ponder.

Readers who wish to experience this deeply absorbing work can purchase "El Principio Antes Del Genesis" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

