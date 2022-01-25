Arnulfo Ventura to Lead Eco-Friendly Sweet Snacks Brand, Alter Eco

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alter Eco Foods , known for sweet snacks that are clean for you and green for the planet, today announced Arnulfo Ventura will lead the company as chief executive officer.

In his new role, Ventura will continue expanding the company's portfolio of organic, indulgent sweet snacks and implementation of regenerative agriculture practices to fight climate change and income inequality. In addition, the new CEO will lead collaborative teams to position Alter Eco as the premier regenerative snacking brand to the growing number of households adopting more climatarian-centric diets.

Arnulfo comes to Alter Eco with more than fifteen years of industry experience in the natural food sector. Most recently, as CEO of Beanfields, he grew the business to a recognized top-five brand in the highly competitive snacking chip category and launched some of the company's most successful innovations including the first-to-market line of Grain-Free Vegan Cracklins and the breakthrough Grain-Free Ring Puffs. Previously, he worked on strategy and business development for Califia Farms.

Throughout his career, Arnulfo has raised awareness around issues impacting diversity, equity and inclusion. As one of the early Latinx entrepreneurs in the health and wellness food & beverage sectors, he helped co-found Project Potluck , a professional community founded by People of Color with a singular mission to help POC build successful companies and careers in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry.

"Arnulfo comes to us with an already remarkable record of growing successful brands," says Scott Donohue, partner and COO of NextWorld Evergreen . "Above all else, it's his collaborative approach to building genuine connections, fostering sustainable innovation and cultivating communities that makes him a true visionary, a natural leader and a perfect fit for Alter Eco. His passion for people and constant desire to do better for the environment, in both the company and the planet, give us all the confidence in his vision for the company's future."

"Alter Eco's mission to create the cleanest, greenest, most craveable snacks on Earth has never been more important and we have tremendous opportunities ahead of us," says Ventura. "I'm incredibly proud and excited to work with our exceptional teams to make a difference in the snacking industry and expand our impact on people's lives from planet to plate."

With Ventura at the helm, there are a lot of incredible things in the works for Alter Eco, including its recent entrance into a new category with no-sugar-added lineup of Organic Granola and revolutionary Truffle Thins that bring the rich indulgence of truffles into a thin chocolate bar. To stay in the loop with Alter Eco's ever-growing portfolio of sustainably indulgent innovations, visit www.alterecofoods.com , and follow their Instagram @altereco_foods .

Media Contact: Anjie Oberholzer, [email protected], 484.241.6926

