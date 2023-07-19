AROBS Engineering is the prime industrial partner and consortium leader for the independent software verification and validation of the Space Rider project

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AROBS Engineering, part of AROBS Group, is the prime industrial partner and consortium leader for the technical specifications, architecture, code development, and testing systems validation for SpaceRider, Europe's first reusable space transportation system. Such activities will be carried out under the Space Rider Program funded by the European Space Agency (ESA).

Space Rider aims to provide an affordable, independent, reusable end-to-end integrated space transportation system for routine access and return from low orbit.

AROBS and its partners will conduct activities to help the SpaceRider mission ensure the quality of the specification, design, coding, and testing of the Central Software modules for both the AVUM Orbital Module (AOM) and the Re-entry Module (RM).

After landing, Space Rider Reentry Module will be refurbished for reuse, as it is designed to make at least five re-flights each lasting about two months. Up to 600 kg of payload can fit inside the environmentally controlled cargo bay. The inaugural flight is expected to take place towards the end of 2024.

Space Rider will have the potential to allow the following:

  • Free-flying applications such as experiments in microgravity for:

- Pharmaceuticals

- Biomedicine

- Biology

- Physical Science

  • In-orbit technology demonstration and validation for applications for:

- Exploration, such as robotics,

- Earth observation, such as instrumentation,

- others, such as Earth science, telecommunication,

  • Surveillance applications such as Earth disaster monitoring and satellite inspection.

With 20+ years of experience in aerospace, AROBS Engineering will deliver custom software development with an in-depth understanding of networking technology and solutions for the future of Avionics and Aerospace Systems.

Recently, AROBS Engineering announced that it is one of the ClearSpace and the European Space Agency (ESA) industrial partners to deliver an embedded software solution for the ClearSpace-1 program. In 2020, ESA commissioned ClearSpace to build, launch, and fly a novel deorbit mission to rendezvous with and capture a large piece of debris in orbit, then safely pilot the object into Earth's atmosphere.

AROBS Engineering provides premium embedded software development services to clients in 15 countries in Europe and North America. More at arobsengineering.com. More about the AROBS Group: arobs.com

Disclaimer:

It must be noted that the view expressed above can in no way be taken to reflect the official opinion of the European Space Agency.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2156328/Space_Rider_pillars.jpg

SOURCE AROBS Transilvania Software

