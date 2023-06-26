AROBS launches AROBS Polska, following the completion of the transaction with SYDERAL Polska

News provided by

AROBS Transilvania Software

26 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS), the most significant technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, launches AROBS Polska following the successful acquisition of a 94% majority stake in SYDERAL Polska. AROBS Polska has a team of over 30 specialists in developing products and technologies for quantum and optical communication, data storage and processing, satellite mechanisms, and instrument control.

Continue Reading
Voicu Oprean CEO & Founder AROBS Transilvania Software
Voicu Oprean CEO & Founder AROBS Transilvania Software
Michal Drogosz, CEO of AROBS Polska, former SYDERAL Polska
Michal Drogosz, CEO of AROBS Polska, former SYDERAL Polska

"Integrating SYDERAL Polska business and community-wise, within the group, and launching it under the name of AROBS Polska is a significant step in our medium and long-term development strategy. We are focused on investing in our Polish company and growing AROBS Polska towards becoming one of the most representative aerospace technology companies in Poland and, along with AROBS Engineering, establishing AROBS as a partner of choice for the entire European space industry and beyond, " stated Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS.

AROBS Polska will continue working on projects and products for the European Space Agency (ESA) and commercial space markets. Furthermore, integration into the AROBS group brings new opportunities for the Polish company to participate in more complex projects on the aerospace, automotive and embedded systems market, along with AROBS Engineering, which is also highly specialized in aerospace, marine, embedded for medical devices and for consumer electronics.

" Joining the AROBS Group was the most important step for SYDERAL Polska since the launch of our company. We have gained a strong partner, ready to support the current vision of our company as well as create for us new opportunities thanks to synergies with AROBS Engineering. Changing the name to AROBS Polska is a natural step that contributes to strengthening the image of the entire AROBS brand in the space technology market. AROBS Polska is part of a strong technology-focused group, whose key to success is building trust and long-term cooperation with business", stated Michal Drogosz, CEO of AROBS Polska.

In February of this year, AROBS announced the signing of the transaction to acquire the majority stake in SYDERAL Polska. The now named AROBS Polska will continue to be managed by Michal Drogosz, the current CEO, also a company shareholder with a 6% stake.

AROBS is on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange since December 2021, and now is the most significant technology company, after capitalization. More about AROBS Polska: https://arobs.com/arobs-polska/. More about AROBS https://arobs.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2108577/AROBS_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2108578/AROBS_2.jpg

SOURCE AROBS Transilvania Software

Also from this source

AROBS launches AROBS Polska, following the completion of the transaction with SYDERAL Polska

AROBS startet AROBS Polska nach Abschluss der Transaktion mit SYDERAL Polska

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.