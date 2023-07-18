Arolytics Selected by Chevron Technology Ventures for Catalyst Program

CALGARY, AB, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arolytics Inc., an innovative provider of emissions software and data analytics solutions for the oil and gas sector, is thrilled to announce its acceptance into the Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV) Catalyst Program. This partnership aims to help Arolytics accelerate development and deployment of its cutting-edge emissions management software, AroViz, and emissions forecasting model, AroFEMP. The products are designed to address critical environmental challenges for the energy industry – specifically methane emissions management.

The CTV Catalyst Program was launched in 2017 to accelerate the maturation of early-stage companies developing technology beneficial to the energy industry. In the program, Arolytics will have exposure to key use cases and market needs, with a focus on Arolytics expanding into the U.S. Market.

"Being selected for the Catalyst Program is an amazing opportunity for Arolytics," said Liz O'Connell, CEO of Arolytics. "The interest from Chevron demonstrates the oil and gas industry's desire to reduce emissions. It aligns closely with Arolytics' mission to build and execute efficient emissions management programs that enable industry to become leaders in emissions management."

Arolytics has developed a proprietary emissions enterprise software, model, and advanced data analytics platform, to provide near-real-time emissions management solutions to clients. Their state-of-the-art platform is designed to allow energy companies to gain valuable insights into quantified emissions detection data, potentially leading to faster emissions reductions at lower costs. By combining sophisticated data modeling and integrating emissions measurement data from any sensor or source, Arolytics aims to equip organizations with the tools they need to make informed decisions and drive sustainable emissions reduction practices.

"Methane regulations are changing rapidly across the globe. Being a part of the Catalyst Program will support the automation and scalability of our emissions management platform, enabling a potential solution for the oil and gas industry to produce cleaner energy than was ever thought possible. We are grateful for Chevron's support." said Chief Strategy Officer Emmy Atherton.

About Arolytics

Arolytics is an emissions analytics and software company formed in 2018 that specializes in enterprise management of methane data. With proprietary algorithms and emissions modelling, Arolytics' products and services optimize energy sector emissions management by evaluating technologies for cost-effective emissions management, and by providing SaaS solutions for strategic and integrated methane management. For more information, visit www.arolytics.com.

About Chevron Technology Ventures

Chevron Technology Ventures pursues technologies and new business solutions that have the potential to enhance the way Chevron produces and delivers affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy. For more information, visit www.chevron.com.

