Aroma Chemicals Market Size Worth $8.2 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 5.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aroma chemicals market size is expected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. The rapid expansion of the food and beverage industries and increasing consumer disposable income are expected to contribute to the demand for fragrances and flavors produced using aroma chemicals

Synthetic aroma chemicals provide variety for a wide range of flavors as well as fragrances. Owing to increasing consumer preferences for cosmetic products, these products are used to create various innovative and unique fragrances by the key players in the market. Exposure to international brands and consumer willingness to spend on these brands have led to the growth of the cosmetics market, which, in turn, is driving the consumption of these formulations in cosmetics.

Key suggestions from the report:

Changing consumer lifestyle, along with consumer expenditure, is driving the demand for exotic flavors in the food and beverage industry, which, in turn, is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period

By source, synthetic aroma chemicals are being preferred over natural chemicals in several end-use industries, including cosmetics and personal care, owing to low cost and less exposure to allergies

Favorable technological advancements are significantly contributing to the overall product demand by continuously enhancing both the chemical and microbiological qualities of the product.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Aroma Chemicals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Natural, Synthetic), By Chemical (Terpenes & Terpenoids, Benzenoids, Musk Chemicals), By Application (Flavors, Fragrances), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aroma-chemicals-market

Demand for synthetic aroma chemicals is expected to witness an upsurge from the fragrances industry as they offer greater freedom of creativity to manufacturers, are long-lasting, and emit strong fragrance. Moreover, synthetic chemicals are comparatively less expensive than naturally sourced aroma chemicals.

Natural aroma chemicals are most widely used for the production of organic personal care and cosmetic products, which ultimately reduces the risk of harmful and artificial chemicals. Additionally, these natural aroma chemicals provide safety and therapeutic benefits to the consumers.

Most key companies are vertically integrated and they produce products that cater to various applications. Moreover, these players have integrated their production and distribution channels for better market accessibility.

Regulations related to aroma chemicals are not stringent, which proves to be beneficial for manufacturers. However, they have to abide by guidelines and regulations, published by regulatory authorities, such as the World Health Organization, European Food Safety Authority, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), and Health Canada.

Grand View Research has segmented the global aroma chemicals market on the basis of source, chemical, application, and region:

Aroma Chemicals Source Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Natural



Synthetic

Aroma Chemicals Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Terpenes & Terpenoids



Benzenoids



Musk Chemicals



Others

Aroma Chemicals Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Flavors



Confectionary





Convenience Food





Bakery Food





Dairy Products





Beverages





Others



Fragrances



Fine Fragrances





Cosmetics and Toiletries





Soaps and Detergents





Others

Aroma Chemicals Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Aroma Chemicals Market

BASF SE

Bell Flavors & Fragrances

& Fragrances Givaudan

Kao Corporation

Symrise

Takasago International Corporation

