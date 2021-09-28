Aroma Joe's Celebrates National Coffee Day With FREE Coffee And Donation To The Dempsey Center

Patrick Dempsey founded the Dempsey Center in 2008 with the intention of giving back to the community where he grew up, and where his mother first received cancer treatment in 1997. Since 2009, Patrick has returned to Lewiston/Auburn every fall for the Center's annual flagship fundraising event - the Dempsey Challenge - of which Aroma Joe's is the official coffee. The Dempsey Center not only offers services in the Portland and Lewiston/Auburn area but now offers select services nationwide through its virtual program Dempsey Connects .

"Aroma Joe's has been a strong community supporter of the Dempsey Challenge since 2019 and brings not only great coffee but positivity every year," said Patrick Dempsey. "We were thrilled they wanted to expand their support by donating $1 from every FREE coffee given on National Coffee Day to the Dempsey Center. And for people who cannot experience Aroma Joe's in-person, $2 for every online purchase of their house blend on 9/29 will be donated to the Dempsey Center. I hope everyone goes and grabs a coffee to not only experience the Aroma Joe's difference but to support our amazing cause."

Unlike many competitors, Aroma Joe's proprietary coffee blends are 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified and audited annually against environmental, social and economic criteria to protect farmers, biodiversity and foster a culture of respect. The craft roasted coffee is not only sustainably grown and ethically sourced but creates beverages that are full-flavored, rich and deliciously smooth.

"Giving back to the community is a critical part of the Aroma Joe's mission and we are proud to be a strong supporter of the Dempsey Center," said Carrie Riley, Chief Marketing Officer. "We are excited to further spread the positivity on National Coffee Day with a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee on September 29th while helping support this amazing organization."

Join in the celebration and receive one free 16-ounce (hot or iced) coffee on National Coffee Day - Wednesday, September 29th, 2021. AJ's Rewards members will receive one FREE 24oz (hot or iced) coffee reward for use 9/29 - 10/6 in the mobile app. More information on AJ's Rewards and to download, please visit: aromajoes.com/ajs-rewards

About Aroma Joe's®: Founded in 2000 and headquartered in South Portland, Maine with 79 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Florida and Rhode Island. Aroma Joe's is a local destination for handcrafted coffee and espresso drinks, unique infused blends, signature AJs RUSH® Energy Drinks and all-day food offerings served in a friendly and upbeat environment. Aroma Joe's is positively impacting people with passion, caring and a commitment to excellence throughout every shop and community. For more information and for franchising opportunities visit: aromajoes.com.

About the Dempsey Center:

The Dempsey Center makes life better for people managing the impact of cancer. With locations in South Portland, Lewiston, and now through our third, virtual center Dempsey Connects, the center provides personalized services to help individuals and families maintain physical and emotional wellness as they deal with a cancer diagnosis. Understanding that cancer impacts the whole family, the Dempsey Center also provides specialized services for children, teens and their families. All services are provided to clients at no cost.

*While supplies last. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Excludes cold brew and espresso-based drinks. At participating locations only. ©2021 AJ IP Holder, LLC. Aroma Joe's® is a registered trademark of AJ IP Holder, LLC.

