Aroma360 Secures Major Legal Victory Against Scentia in Trademark Infringement Case

MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly two years of litigation, luxury scenting leader Aroma360 has secured a decisive victory in its trademark infringement lawsuit against Scentia. The case, which alleged extensive misuse of Aroma360's and its sister brand Hotel Collection's intellectual property, has been settled with a permanent injunction granted in favor of Aroma360 and a six-figure monetary settlement paid by Scentia.

The Permanent Injunction, publicly filed, permanently bars Scentia from using or copying any of Aroma360's and Hotel Collection's intellectual property, including product names, diffuser names, and brand likeness. The publicly filed Permanent Injunction also bars Scentia from using the word "Hotel" in "any manner, including keyword advertising…" and from using the name "My Way", an original Aroma360 scenting oil name, which has been the most widely copied product name by all other infringers.

"This is a landmark win that reinforces our commitment to protecting the originality, creativity, and innovation that define Aroma360 and Hotel Collection," said Eduard Kotlyarov Jr., Chief Legal Officer and President of Global Expansion. "We want to let it be known that Aroma360 and Hotel Collection will relentlessly defend our brand and aggressively pursue legal action against anyone who attempts to unlawfully infringe upon our intellectual property rights. We will protect both the brands and the consumer alike by intercepting fly-by-night companies aiming to capitalize on our brand trust. We must make clear to the consumer that we are the original pioneers of luxury cold-air diffusion scenting, not to be confused with inferior copycats."

Spearheaded by Eduard Kotlyarov, Jr., Esq. (Aroma360 & Hotel Collection), and in collaboration with Andrew B. Doyle, Esq. (Seibane Doyle PLLC), Ian Martinez, Esq. (Law Offices of Ian Martinez & Assoc.), and Michelle Bernstein, Esq. and Bill Di Bianca, Esq. (Polsinelli). Their coordinated efforts resulted in this significant legal milestone and serve as a clear warning to would-be infringers that Aroma360 will stop at nothing to defend its brand and its intellectual property, which it has invested tens of millions of dollars building since 2014.

"This settlement marks another major step forward in our ongoing mission to protect the hard work and creativity of our teams," said Benzion Aboud, CEO and Founder of Aroma360 and Hotel Collection. "I want to thank our exceptional legal team for their dedication and expertise in navigating this complex case. Their work helps preserve the integrity of our brands and ensures that our customers continue to experience the authenticity and quality that only Aroma360 and Hotel Collection can provide."

This ruling follows a series of successful enforcement actions by Aroma360 and Hotel Collection, which have actively defended their trademarks and intellectual property against a growing wave of imitators. The victory against Scentia is the latest in a string of settlements underscoring Aroma360's unwavering stance against brand theft and imitation.

This settlement also comes as Aroma360 continues its litigation against another alleged copycat, Scentiment, a lawsuit that has made recent headlines.

Aroma360 has quickly become the leading force in the scent marketing industry. Our specialty is enhancing the overall brand and customer experience through scent branding and marketing strategies. Our scenting specialists have hundreds of clients that span over 30 countries and have designed hundreds of signature scents customized to fulfill each brand's unique image and goals. Some of the brands we have worked with include Lexus®, Marriott's®, Four Seasons®, and Ferrari®. We have designed custom scents for hotels such as the Borgata Hotel® and Casino, the Atlantis® Hotel in Paradise Island, and spas like the Bellagio® Las Vegas, the Montage® Beverly Hills, Disney Senses Spas®, Ritz Carlton®, Biltmore®, and many more. Learn more at https://aroma360.com .

