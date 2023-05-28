Aromatherapy Expert Michael Hulbert Unveils New Book "Practical Aromatherapy for Everyday Living"

Self Care and Well Being Just Got a Delightful Information Boost

HARTLAND, Mich., May 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aromatherapy designer Michael Hulbert, who, with his wife Anna, crafted over 30 best-selling aromatherapy blends in the last decade, announces the release of his comprehensive new book and guide, "Practical Aromatherapy for Everyday Living."

“Practical Aromatherapy for Everyday Living” by Michael Hulbert

This easily accessible book demystifies essential oils, discussing their extraction, quality, potency, and safe usage. It includes over 50 DIY recipes, empowering readers to customize their aromatherapy experiences. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced practitioner, this book serves as a go-to resource for integrating essential oils into all walks of daily life.

Highly praised by early reviewers, "Practical Aromatherapy for Everyday Living" is poised to become a benchmark in the genre. The book invites readers to join the millions discovering the life-enhancing power of Aromatherapy essential oil blends.

Hulbert, whose blends have been replicated by many brands across Amazon, aims to help readers lead healthier, more balanced lives through the power of aromatherapy.

"Practical Aromatherapy for Everyday Living" is available now on Amazon.

About Michael Hulbert

Michael Hulbert, an authority in aromatherapy, is known for his innovative aromatherapy blends that have transformed countless lives. His new book offers practical guidance on harnessing essential oils for holistic health. Many of his blends have been replicated and mass-produced and have been for sale by several Private Label sellers under several brands on Amazon for several years. You may already have some of these in your collection.

Note to editors:

Michael Hulbert is available for interviews. Review copies of "Practical Aromatherapy for Everyday Living" are available upon request.

