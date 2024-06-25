Aromatherapy Market size is set to grow by USD 2.73 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing use of aromatherapy at home to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aromatherapy market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.73 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.87% during the forecast period. Increasing use of aromatherapy at home is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing demand for aromatherapy products. However, side effects related to aromatherapy poses a challenge. Key market players include Air Aroma Internatinal, Biolandes SAS, doTERRA International LLC, Edens Garden, Falcon, Frontier Co op, G. Baldwin and Co., Hubmar International, Isagenix Worldwide Inc., JE INTERNATIONAL SARL, Mountain Rose Herbs, North American Herb and Spice, NOW Health Group Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Plant Therapy, Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, SpaRoom, Stadler Form Aktiengesellschaft, Starwest Botanicals.com Inc., and Young Living Essential Oils LC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global aromatherapy market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Consumables and Equipment), Usage (Topical application, Aerial diffusion, and Direct inhalation), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Air Aroma Internatinal, Biolandes SAS, doTERRA International LLC, Edens Garden, Falcon, Frontier Co op, G. Baldwin and Co., Hubmar International, Isagenix Worldwide Inc., JE INTERNATIONAL SARL, Mountain Rose Herbs, North American Herb and Spice, NOW Health Group Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Plant Therapy, Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, SpaRoom, Stadler Form Aktiengesellschaft, Starwest Botanicals.com Inc., and Young Living Essential Oils LC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global aromatherapy market is experiencing growth due to the increasing use of essential oils in cosmetic products. Consumers' preference for natural ingredients, driven by the popularity of aromatherapy and massage for pain relief, is a key factor. Additionally, the rise in skin conditions is fueling demand for aromatherapy products, which help nourish and reduce inflammation. Aromatherapy-based offerings, including bath salts, hand creams, massage oils, and body care items, are widely available from various brands. For instance, OM SHE Aromatherapy offers a natural lipstick made from aromatic oils, flowers, and plant extracts. These product innovations are expected to continue driving market expansion during the forecast period.

The aromatherapy market is experiencing significant growth, driven by consumer demand for natural health and wellness solutions. Direct-to-consumer brands are leading this trend, offering a range of aromatherapy products such as essential oils, diffusers, and carriers. Consumers are seeking stress relief, improved sleep, and overall well-being through the use of these products. Retailers and e-commerce platforms are also segmenting the market based on aromatherapy types, such as floral, herbal, and fruity. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by increasing awareness and acceptance of aromatherapy as a complementary therapy. Producers are focusing on sustainability and ethical sourcing to meet consumer expectations.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The aromatherapy market faces challenges due to potential side effects from improper use of essential oils. Allergic reactions, irritation, and toxicity are concerns, particularly for pregnant women and those with allergies or lung conditions. Overdose of cineole oil can lead to poisoning symptoms. Essential oils like angelica root, bergamot, cumin, lemon, and orange may cause sunburns. Toxic oils like camphor, wintergreen, sage, thyme, and eucalyptus can harm the kidneys, liver, or nervous system. These risks may hinder the growth of the consumables segment in the global aromatherapy market.

The aromatherapy market faces several challenges in the production and use of essential oils. The primary challenge is the high cost of production due to the complex extraction process. Another challenge is the inconsistent quality of essential oils, which can affect their therapeutic benefits. Additionally, the regulatory environment for aromatherapy products varies greatly from country to country, making it difficult for businesses to navigate and comply with different rules. Furthermore, the increasing demand for natural and organic products has put pressure on producers to ensure sustainable and ethical sourcing practices. Lastly, the market is highly competitive, with many players vying for market share, making it essential for businesses to differentiate themselves through product innovation and effective marketing strategies.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This aromatherapy market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Consumables

1.2 Equipment Usage 2.1 Topical application

2.2 Aerial diffusion

2.3 Direct inhalation Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Consumables- The global aromatherapy market for consumables, including essential oils and blends, is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer preference for organic beauty and personal care products. Companies are expanding their product offerings with blends of essential oils to cater to new aroma demands. Young Living Essentials, a leading US company, offers blends like Myrtle and Gentle Baby for skin enhancement and pregnancy massages. Strong R&D is crucial to provide pure organic essential oils, as seen with French manufacturer Biolandes. The US, with its high demand for aromatherapy methods, is the largest market, while APAC, MEA, and South America show increasing demand. Online sales are growing with Internet penetration.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The aromatherapy market encompasses a wide range of natural products derived from essential oils, which hold therapeutic uses for various disorders. This market caters to diverse demographics, including women and millennials, who seek holistic wellness solutions for stress relief and relaxation therapies. Essential oils find application in healing therapies for skin conditions such as acne scars and burn scars, as well as in the management of digestive issues, cardiovascular disorders, and respiratory problems. Carrier oils and blended essential oils are integral components of aromatherapy, enabling topical application, direct inhalation, and various diffusion methods like aerial diffusion, ultrasonic diffusers, nebulizing diffusers, evaporative oil diffusers, heat diffusers, and nebulizer diffusers. The relaxation segment represents a significant portion of the aromatherapy market, driven by the growing awareness and demand for alternative treatments.

Market Research Overview

The Aromatherapy market encompasses a variety of essential oils and aroma compounds extracted from plants. These natural substances are used to enhance wellbeing and promote relaxation. The therapeutic properties of aromatherapy include stress relief, improved mood, and better sleep quality. Essential oils are commonly used in aromatherapy through methods such as diffusion, topical application, and inhalation. Popular essential oils include lavender, peppermint, and tea tree oil. The global aromatherapy market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness of natural health and wellness solutions. Consumers are seeking alternative therapies to manage stress, anxiety, and other health concerns. The market is expected to continue expanding as more people discover the benefits of aromatherapy.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Consumables



Equipment

Usage

Topical Application



Aerial Diffusion



Direct Inhalation

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio