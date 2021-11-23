Aromatherapy Market Size to Grow by USD 1.92 bn | Increasing use of Aromatherapy at Home to Drive Growth | Technavio

Nov 23, 2021, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The aromatherapy market size is expected to grow by USD 1.92 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 6.71% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The increasing use of aromatherapy at home, rise in awareness about health benefits of aromatherapy, and changing lifestyles are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as side effects related to aromatherapy, regulatory and quality issues with essential oil supply chain, and presence of counterfeit products will hamper the market growth.
Aromatherapy Market: Product Landscape
Based on product, the aromatherapy market has been segmented into consumables and equipment. According to Technavio, the aromatherapy market share growth by the consumables segment will be significant during the forecast period. The focus of vendors in product line expansion and improvement, increase in average per capita household disposable income, and growing health awareness that is creating a demand for premium health wellness products are some of the factors driving the segment growth.
Aromatherapy Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, South America, and MEA. Moreover, the US is a key country for the aromatherapy market in North America.
Some Companies Covered:
- Biolandes Aromes SAS
- doTERRA International LLC
- Edens Garden Inc.
- Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals
- Moksha Lifestyle Products
- Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd.
- Rocky Mountain Oils LLC
- Virgin Scent Inc.
- Young Living Essential Oils
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
|
Aromatherapy Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.71%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.92 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.40
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Biolandes Aromes SAS, doTERRA International LLC, Edens Garden Inc., Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals, Moksha Lifestyle Products, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, Virgin Scent Inc., and Young Living Essential Oils
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
