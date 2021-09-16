Aromatic Solvents Market Size to increase over $ 950 Mn between 2021-2025 | Evolving Opportunities in Specialty Chemicals Industry | Technavio
The aromatic solvents market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The aromatic solvents market size is expected to increase by USD 954.97 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.
The aromatic solvents market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies the increased demand and exports from APAC as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (Paints and coatings, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Oilfield chemicals, and Others), Type (Toluene, Xylene, Ethylbenzene, Benzene, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The extensive use of aromatic solvents in the paints and coatings industry is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the aromatic solvents market during the forecast period.
The aromatic solvents market covers the following areas:
Aromatic Solvents Market Sizing
Aromatic Solvents Market Forecast
Aromatic Solvents Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC
- Dongsung Corp.
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Hanwha Total Petrochemical Co. Ltd.
- Jiangsu Hualun Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Korea Petrochemical Ind. Co. Ltd.
- Pampa Energia SA
- Reliance Industries Ltd.
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- SK global chemical Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Oilfield chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Toluene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Xylene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ethylbenzene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Benzene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
