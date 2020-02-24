AROMATICA Reforms the Skincare Industry with Innovative Formulas and Sustainable Packaging for 'Reviving Rose Infusion' Collection

AROMATICA's newest rose skincare collection ensures the most essential products in their purest form. Reviving came from the increased damask rose flower extract, an anti-oxidant superberry complex, and superfood protein formulas, to guarantee emollient and reviving effects. AROMATICA strictly excludes harmful ingredients, animal-derived ingredients, artificial fragrance, and dyes- making them ethical and convenient to use for all skin from sensitive to irritated skin.

A highly concentrated two-layer blend of organic rose water and essential oil, Reviving Rose Infusion Toner (200ml/$50) is powered by rose vitamins to replenish hydration and balance skin tone. The first layer after cleansing should be safe, and this toner is entirely formulated to hydrate the skin while refreshing, brightening and leaving skin supple and smooth. Rosa damascena, is known to have antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory effects, which makes for a great first step to prep skin.

The strong, radiant vitality energy, Reviving Rose Infusion Serum (100ml/ $50), contains the lively moisture of damask rose infusion water and essential oil. The extraction is delivered by a traditional method from organic damask rose petals, a high nutrient augmentation process. The increased amount of rose petals satisfies an elegant fragrance while revitalizing and brightening skin. There was a firm priority in upgrading the essence that consumers loved from the prior "Rose Absolute First Serum." The advanced formula is loaded with vitamins, protein, and antioxidants. AROMATICA's newest serum is more luxurious and sleeker for a vibrant and elastic skin.

Reviving Rose Infusion Cream (50ml/$64) maintains the same essence as the serum plus the organic argan oil, shea butter, and babassu oil to smooth skin. A bonus prunus seed oil improves the skin barrier. With a softer texture and a richer formula, the smooth cream is formulated to fully absorb the damask rose water and essential oil and super protein complex- from soybeans and oats- and lock the moisture and vitality in the foundation of the skin.

While going through the process of reformation, the brand saw the opportunity to take on substantial packaging innovation. The Reviving Rose Infusion uses up to 90% recycled glass, and Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified paper, embodying the Sustainable Beauty promise.

Initially found in 2004 by aromatherapist Jerry Kim, K-beauty brand AROMATICA is a holistic and lifestyle brand to rebalance your true beauty with the power of botanical essence therapy. Having studied aromatherapy for decades, Kim was inspired to develop a brand for its high-quality essential oils, replacing synthetic to natural ingredients. With the experience in the industry, the brand's founder realized the impact on plastic pollution and began using post-consumer recycled (PCR) glass and plastic containers to put sustainability a priority and pioneer sustainable solutions.

