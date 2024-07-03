Aronia Berries Market size is set to grow by USD 501.5 million from 2024-2028, Health benefits of aronia berries boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aronia berries market size is estimated to grow by USD 501.5 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 9.64% during the forecast period. Health benefits of aronia berries is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for plant-based beverages. However, high ownership cost of aronia berries poses a challenge. Key market players include Aronia for life, Akron Apple and Aronia Inc., Akronia Valley LLC, ArmedinaUSA, Aronia Ireland Ltd., Bio Poland sp. Z o.o., BioActor BV, Brownwood Acres, Erbology, GreenField Sp zoo Spk, J and J Aronia BC, Maes Health and Wellness LLC, Microstructure sp z oo, OPG Medic, PowerfulBerry.com, PPHU Bio Juice Piotr Michalak, Rabenhorst, Sawmill Hollow, Schade Vineyard and Winery, and TECOFOOD sp.

Aronia Berries Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.64% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 501.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.57 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Key companies profiled Aronia for life, Akron Apple and Aronia Inc., Akronia Valley LLC, ArmedinaUSA, Aronia Ireland Ltd., Bio Poland sp. Z o.o., BioActor BV, Brownwood Acres, Erbology, GreenField Sp zoo Spk, J and J Aronia BC, Maes Health and Wellness LLC, Microstructure sp z oo, OPG Medic, PowerfulBerry.com, PPHU Bio Juice Piotr Michalak, Rabenhorst, Sawmill Hollow, Schade Vineyard and Winery, and TECOFOOD sp

The global market for aronia berries is experiencing growth due to the rising demand for plant-based beverages. Health-conscious consumers and those following vegan diets are key drivers of this trend. Aronia berry juices and concentrates offer numerous health benefits, including a high concentration of vitamins, minerals, and fibers. The low saturated fat and cholesterol content further adds to their appeal. The increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance is also fueling the demand for plant-based beverages, including those containing aronia berries. As a result, the aronia berries market is expected to continue expanding during the forecast period.

Aronia berries, also known as chokeberries, are gaining popularity in the food and beverage industry due to their health benefits. These fruits are rich in antioxidants, dietary fiber, and vitamin C. The market for aronia berries is growing, with an increasing number of companies producing and distributing aronia-based products. These products include jams, syrups, supplements, and functional foods. The demand for aronia berries is driven by their nutritional value and their potential health benefits. Additionally, the trend towards natural and organic food products is also contributing to the growth of the aronia berries market. Farmers and producers are focusing on sustainable cultivation methods to meet the rising demand for these berries. Overall, the aronia berries market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

The Aronia berry market faces significant challenges due to the high cost of production. One kilogram of Aronia berries costs five times more than strawberries, with an average cost of USD 7.50 per pound. Factors contributing to this include high production costs, low yield, and limited plantation areas. Aronia berries require specific growing conditions and large capital investments for production. Harvesting and processing also add to the expense, with costs for equipment and logistics being substantial. These factors ultimately impact the selling price, potentially hindering market growth during the forecast period.

The Aronia berries market faces several challenges. Production processes involve complex steps such as cultivation, harvesting, and processing. Consumers seek high-quality products with consistent taste and appearance. Supply and demand imbalances can lead to price fluctuations. Competition from other berry markets, like blueberries and strawberries, adds pressure. Sustainability and ethical sourcing are growing concerns. Consumers demand transparency in production methods and certifications. Additionally, regulatory compliance and export regulations pose challenges. To succeed, market players must address these challenges through innovation, quality control, and effective supply chain management.

1.1 Conventional- The conventional Aronia berries market is dominated by farming practices utilizing synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides. This segment, which follows widely used agricultural methods, accounts for a significant market share. Despite moderate growth due to societal and crop concerns, increasing consumer awareness of Aronia berries' nutritional benefits is driving demand. Regulations on pesticide residues and quality standards apply to conventional berries, ensuring market expansion during the forecast period.

The Aronia berries, also known as chokeberries, have gained significant attention in the health food industry due to their numerous health benefits. These berries are rich in antioxidants, making them a popular superfood. Consumers can enjoy Aronia berries in various forms, including juices, jams, supplements, and edible items like gummies, ice cream, and chili starters. The market for Aronia berries and their derived products has experienced substantial growth in recent years, driven by increasing awareness of their nutritional benefits. Aronia berries are a nutrient-dense source of vitamins and minerals, similar to blueberries. They can be used in a wide range of healthy food products, such as soft spreads, teas, juices, wines, and tinctures. The versatility and health advantages of Aronia berries continue to fuel industry growth.

Aronia berries, also known as chokeberries, are nutrient-dense fruits native to North America. They are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, making them a popular choice for health-conscious consumers. The market for aronia berries has been growing steadily due to their numerous health benefits. These berries can be consumed in various forms, including fresh, dried, frozen, or as juice and supplements. They are used in food and beverage industries for making jams, jellies, syrups, wines, and other value-added products. Aronia berries are also used in the pharmaceutical industry for producing dietary supplements and functional foods. The global aronia berries market is driven by increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of these berries and the growing demand for natural and organic food products. Supermarkets, health food stores, and online retailers are the major distribution channels for aronia berries. The market is expected to grow further due to the increasing research and development activities in the field of functional foods and nutraceuticals.

