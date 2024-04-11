Aronia Berries Market size to grow by USD 404.9 million from 2022 to 2027, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The aronia berries market is set to grow by USD 404.9 million at a robust CAGR of 8.6% between 2022 and 2027, the Aronia Berries market is poised for remarkable growth. This growth is attributed to various factors, including the burgeoning awareness of its health benefits, an uptick in private-label brands, and the expanding influence of online retailing.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aronia Berries Market 2023-2027

Market Dynamics:

The driving force behind this surge is undeniably the plethora of health benefits Aronia Berries offer. Packed with essential nutrients and potent antioxidants, these berries boast higher levels of polyphenols and anthocyanins compared to their berry counterparts. From improving blood circulation to combating free radicals linked to diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, the health advantages are plentiful.

Key Trends:

Moreover, the global trend towards plant-based beverages is propelling the demand for Aronia Berries products. With more individuals embracing vegan diets and seeking healthier alternatives, the demand for plant-based beverages containing Aronia Berries is on the rise. These beverages, with their low saturated fat and cholesterol content, coupled with a rich concentration of vitamins and fibers, cater to the evolving preferences of health-conscious consumers worldwide.

Challenges:

However, amidst this promising landscape, challenges loom, primarily the high production cost associated with Aronia Berries. With prices substantially higher than other berries like blueberries or cranberries, the cost factor poses a hurdle to widespread adoption. Factors such as low yield and high harvesting expenses contribute to the elevated prices, potentially impeding market growth.

Key Players:

In this dynamic market, several companies are vying for prominence, implementing strategic initiatives such as alliances, mergers, and product launches. Leading the charge is Bio juice, offering a diverse range of Aronia-based products, including fruit juices, powders, and teas. Additionally, companies like Aronia for Life, Akronia Valley, LLC, and Erbology are actively shaping the market landscape with innovative offerings and strategic expansions.

Geographical Insights:

Europe emerges as a key region driving market growth, accounting for a significant share of the global market. The region's preference for organic, healthy foods, fueled by a growing vegan population, is bolstering the demand for Aronia Berries. With their rich nutritional profile and superfood status, Aronia Berries are becoming a staple in the diets of European consumers, further amplifying market growth prospects.

Conclusion:

As the Aronia Berries market continues to flourish, propelled by health-conscious consumer trends and expanding market reach, opportunities abound for stakeholders across the value chain. With a focus on innovation, affordability, and consumer education, the Aronia Berries market is poised to carve a prominent niche in the global health food landscape, promising a healthier future for consumers worldwide.

Analyst Review

The Aronia berry, hailed as a superfood, belongs to the Rosaceae family, celebrated for its potent antioxidant content. Its versatility has catapulted it into various application sectors within the food and beverage industry, captivating consumers across the globe. Led by Principal Consultant Nandini Roy Choudhury, the market for Aronia berries has witnessed exponential growth, especially in dietary supplements and functional food segments.

In recent years, the demand for Aronia berries has surged due to the increasing awareness surrounding lifestyle diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular ailments, and circulatory problems. Consumers are turning to natural remedies, recognizing the potential of Aronia berries in combating these health concerns. With its high levels of vitamins A, C, E, iron, and calcium, Aronia berries offer a holistic approach to wellness.

The incorporation of Aronia berries into products such as gummies, ice cream, beer, chili starters, salsa, tea, soft spreads, wine, jam, tinctures, extracts, and syrup has revolutionized the food and beverage industry. These products not only cater to consumers' taste preferences but also provide a convenient way to consume the health-enhancing properties of Aronia berries.

In the realm of dietary supplements, Aronia berries have emerged as a prominent ingredient, offering consumers a natural source of antioxidants to combat free radical formation. As people seek ways to improve their overall well-being, supplements containing Aronia berries have gained traction in the market, thanks to their potential in supporting immune health and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

Studies have indicated that Aronia berries may play a role in regulating cholesterol levels, further cementing their status as a functional food. Additionally, their anti-inflammatory properties make them particularly beneficial in mitigating the effects of influenza and other respiratory infections.

The Aronia berries market continues to evolve, driven by consumer preferences for healthier alternatives and a growing interest in holistic health solutions. With ongoing research highlighting the myriad benefits of Aronia berries, the market is poised for sustained growth. As the demand for natural and nutritious ingredients continues to soar, Aronia berries are poised to remain at the forefront of the health and wellness revolution, offering consumers a delicious yet powerful ally in their journey towards a healthier lifestyle.

Market Overview

The Aronia berries market is witnessing a surge in demand across various application sectors within the food and beverage industry. Renowned for their high antioxidant content, Aronia berries are utilized in a plethora of products ranging from gummies, ice cream, beer, chili starters, salsa, to tea, soft spreads, wine, jam, tinctures, extracts, and syrup. With their potent antioxidant properties, Aronia berries combat free radical formation, lowering the risk of lifestyle diseases including cancer, cardiovascular ailments, and circulatory problems. They are rich in vitamins A, C, and E, as well as essential minerals such as iron and calcium, while effectively regulating cholesterol levels. Nandini Roy Choudhury, a principal consultant in the food and beverage industry, predicts a continued rise in the market driven by consumers' growing awareness of the health benefits of Aronia berries, especially in the dietary supplements sector.

About US

