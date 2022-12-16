Aronia berries market to grow by 8.14% Y-O-Y from 2023 to 2027: Health benefits of Aronia berries will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Aronia berries market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aronia Berries Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Aronia for life, Akronia Valley, LLC, ArmedinaUSA, Aronia Ireland Ltd., Bio Poland sp. z o.o., BioActor BV, Brownwood Acres, Erbology, J&J Aronia (BC), Maes Health and Wellness LLC, Microstructure sp z oo, OPG Medic, PowerfulBerry.com, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Source (conventional and organic), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

In 2017, the aronia berries market was valued at USD 557.45 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 208.04 million. The aronia berries market size is estimated to grow by USD 404.9 million from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6% according to Technavio.

Aronia berries market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global aronia berries market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Aronia Ireland Ltd. - The company offers Aronia berries such as Aronia Treasure Juice.

Brownwood Acres - The company offers Aronia berries such as BrainBerry.

The company offers Aronia berries such as BrainBerry. Erbology - The company offers Aronia berries such as Aronia berry juice concentrate.

Global aronia berries market – Market Dynamics

Major drivers

Health benefits of aronia berries

Rise in the number of private-label brands

Rising penetration of online retailing and e-commerce

Key challenges

High ownership cost of aronia berries

Stringent food safety regulations

Easy availability of substitutes

The aronia berries market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this aronia berries market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aronia berries market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the aronia berries market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Aronia Berries Market industry across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aronia berries market vendors

The cranberries market size is forcasted to grow by USD 2.69 billion with a CAGR of 3.48% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by type (juice, food, fresh fruit, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Aronia Berries Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 155 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 404.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.14 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aronia for life, Akronia Valley, LLC, ArmedinaUSA, Aronia Ireland Ltd., Bio Poland sp. z o.o., BioActor BV, Brownwood Acres, Erbology, J&J Aronia (BC), Maes Health and Wellness LLC, Microstructure sp z oo, OPG Medic, PowerfulBerry.com, PPHU Bio Juice Piotr Michalak, Rabenhorst, Sawmill Hollow, Schadé Vineyard and Winery, TECOFOOD sp, GreenField Sp zoo Spk, and Akron Apple and Aronia Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Source



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global aronia berries market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global aronia berries market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Source Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Source Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Source

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Source - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Source - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Source

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Source



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Source

6.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Source

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Source ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 62: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ArmedinaUSA

Exhibit 108: ArmedinaUSA - Overview



Exhibit 109: ArmedinaUSA - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: ArmedinaUSA - Key offerings

12.4 Bio Poland sp. z o.o.

Exhibit 112: Bio Poland sp. z o.o. - Product / Service

Exhibit 113: Bio Poland sp. z o.o. - Key offerings

12.5 BioActor BV

Exhibit 114: BioActor BV - Overview



Exhibit 115: BioActor BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: BioActor BV - Key offerings

12.6 Brownwood Acres

Exhibit 117: Brownwood Acres - Overview



Exhibit 118: Brownwood Acres - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Brownwood Acres - Key offerings

12.7 Erbology

Exhibit 120: Erbology - Overview



Exhibit 121: Erbology - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Erbology - Key offerings

12.8 GreenField Sp zoo Spk

Exhibit 123: GreenField Sp zoo Spk - Overview



Exhibit 124: GreenField Sp zoo Spk - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: GreenField Sp zoo Spk - Key offerings

12.9 J Aronia (BC)

Exhibit 126: J Aronia (BC) - Overview



Exhibit 127: J Aronia (BC) - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: J Aronia (BC) - Key offerings

12.10 Maes Health and Wellness LLC

Exhibit 129: Maes Health and Wellness LLC - Overview



Exhibit 130: Maes Health and Wellness LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Maes Health and Wellness LLC - Key offerings

12.11 Microstructure sp z oo

Exhibit 132: Microstructure sp z oo - Overview



Exhibit 133: Microstructure sp z oo - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Microstructure sp z oo - Key offerings

12.12 OPG Medic

Exhibit 135: OPG Medic - Overview



Exhibit 136: OPG Medic - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: OPG Medic - Key offerings

12.13 PowerfulBerry.com

Exhibit 138: PowerfulBerry.com - Overview



Exhibit 139: PowerfulBerry.com - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: PowerfulBerry.com - Key offerings

12.14 PPHU Bio Juice Piotr Michalak

Exhibit 141: PPHU Bio Juice Piotr Michalak - Overview



Exhibit 142: PPHU Bio Juice Piotr Michalak - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: PPHU Bio Juice Piotr Michalak - Key offerings

12.15 Sawmill Hollow

Exhibit 144: Sawmill Hollow - Overview



Exhibit 145: Sawmill Hollow - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Sawmill Hollow - Key offerings

12.16 Schade Vineyard and Winery

Exhibit 147: Schade Vineyard and Winery - Overview



Exhibit 148: Schade Vineyard and Winery - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Schade Vineyard and Winery - Key offerings

12.17 TECOFOOD sp

Exhibit 150: TECOFOOD sp - Overview



Exhibit 151: TECOFOOD sp - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: TECOFOOD sp - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 153: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 154: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 155: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 156: Research methodology



Exhibit 157: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 158: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 159: List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio