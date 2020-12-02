Aronora Announces Clinical Data to Be Presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aronora Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for hematologic diseases, today announced that clinical data from its completed phase 2 study of AB023 will be presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place virtually Dec. 5-8, 2020.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Safety and Efficacy of the Contact Activation Inhibitor AB023 in Patients with End-Stage Renal Disease on Chronic Hemodialysis: A Phase 2, Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Trial

Session: 332. Anticoagulation and Antithrombotic Therapy: Novel Agents, Reversal Drugs and Indications

Session Date: Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020

Session Time: 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Presentation Time: 2:15 p.m.

AB023 is a recombinant antibody that targets coagulation factor XI (FXI) and specifically inhibits FXI activation by factor XII without blocking its activation by thrombin. This phase 2 study evaluated the safety and efficacy of AB023 in patients with end stage renal disease on chronic hemodialysis. Additional information about the trial can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03612856

Preclinical and early clinical development has been partially supported by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under award numbers R44HL106919, R44HL128016, and R44AI088937. This content is solely the responsibility of Aronora and does not necessarily represent the official views of the NIH.

