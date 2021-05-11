Aronson, Barnes Promoted at Omaha National Insurance Company

Aronson joined Omaha National in January 2019 and built the Premium Audit department. Her role has grown to include supervision of customer service, mail processing, reception, document indexing, underwriting support, and claims adjusting support. Before joining Omaha National, Aronson had 18 years of experience in payroll services and premium audit, including creating work processes, training new employees, ensuring compliance with state regulations, and handling complex workers' compensation premium audits. She has exceptional communication skills when working with clients undergoing audits, even when challenging issues arise from adverse audit findings.

Barnes graduated from Immanuel Medical Center as a Radiologic Technologist and is ARRT-registered in radiography and mammography. She spent more than 20 years with CHI Health as both a Radiologic Technologist and a Clinical Coordinator, where she was responsible for clinic operations, including supervision, training, compliance, and scheduling. Most recently, Barnes served as Utilization Review Supervisor with Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies. She joined Omaha National in October 2020 to build the utilization review operation and soon assumed the role of Medical Services Manager, with responsibility for utilization review, medical bill review, medical networks, and nursing services.

"Both Theresa and Cori are top-level talents in their fields," says Reagan Pufall, President and CEO of Omaha National. "They have done exceptional work in building operations that have contributed significantly to the success of our rapidly-growing company."

Founded in 2016, Omaha National is one of the fastest-growing companies in Omaha, a city known for its strong insurance and financial services industries. In January 2021, the company surpassed $100 million of in-force premium.

About Omaha National

Omaha National is workers compensation insurance provider currently offering coverage in over a dozen states including California and Illinois, and working with over 8,500 agencies nationwide. The company employs the insurtech approach of developing superior proprietary software.

