ARONSON MAYEFSKY & SLOAN NAMES SHADE GROUP PR AS AGENCY OF RECORD

Aronson Mayefsky & Sloan Has Tapped Shade Group PR For Support on Internal And External Communications Efforts

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aronson Mayefsky & Sloan , LLP, a leader in matrimonial and family law, has retained Shade Group PR as its creative communications agency of record. Shade Group boasts a diverse national client roster with teams supporting across New York and Miami.

Shade Group will be responsible for developing strategic communications for Aronson Mayefsky & Sloan including media relations, brand building initiatives and additional marketing endeavors. Shade Group will assist in promoting the already well respected lawyers at Aronson Mayefsky & Sloan as the firm continues to grow and expand into the South Florida market with their recent opening of offices in Miami and Palm Beach.

"We're excited to be partnering with Shade Group. Aronson Mayefsky & Sloan has a long-standing reputation in New York City and the greater metropolitan area for advising and representing our clients diligently and creatively with both integrity and discretion," says Allan E. Mayefsky, Managing Partner. "We are looking forward to providing the same standard of excellence in South Florida."

The partners of Aronson Mayefsky & Sloan are widely recognized as leaders in the field of matrimonial and family law, having held top positions in a variety of bar associations; having repeatedly been appointed by the courts to act as Special Masters, Guardians, Mediators, and in other trusted capacities, and consistently receiving top rankings in the most respected and prestigious peer review surveys.

Each of the three founding partners, David Aronson, Allan E. Mayefsky and Pamela M. Sloan have practiced law for more than 40 years, developing reputations as trusted counselors, astute settlers of cases, and, on those occasions when settlement is not possible, as leading triers of cases.

"Partnering with Aronson Mayefsky & Sloan marks an exciting moment for our team," says Shade Group Founder & Principal Haley Edelson Cohen. "We look forward to amplifying the remarkable achievements of their distinguished firm, further shaping industry perceptions and elevating their legacy as they expand into South Florida."

Shade Group PR is proud that AMS has selected it to support the firm with appropriate media outreach not only for its established senior partners, but to highlight the notable accomplishments and expertise of its younger members.

For media inquiries in regards to Aronson Mayefsky & Sloan please contact: [email protected] . For all other inquiries in regards to Aronson Mayefsky & Sloan, please contact [email protected] .

ABOUT SHADE GROUP

A people-first creative communications agency, aimed at consistently generating awareness, creating an impact, and building credibility for clients across a wide range of industries. Shade Group PR draws from the team's extensive experience to maximize the impact of media relations and marketing efforts, develop innovative and creative campaigns, and give your business its well-deserved time in the sun. Shade Group employs a collaborative, hands-on approach aimed at meeting and exceeding client goals.

ABOUT ARONSON MAYEFSKY & SLOAN

Aronson Mayefsky & Sloan is one of the longest-standing and respected matrimonial and family law firms in New York City. The team constitutes a unique group of leading members of the matrimonial bar committed to excellence, professionalism, integrity, and good citizenship. Their expertise and reputation as expert trial lawyers and negotiators has been earned over decades and is recognized by clients, peers, the judiciary, and the top lawyer rating systems, ranking Band 1 in Chambers for seven years running. The firm has expanded to Florida with Miami and West Palm Beach offices. To learn more, visit www.amsllp.com.

SOURCE Aronson Mayefsky & Sloan