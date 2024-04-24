Aropha Raises $1M in Seed Funding to Revolutionize Biodegradable Material Testing with AI and Lab Automation

BEDFORD, Ohio, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aropha , a leading laboratory focused on advancing biodegradable material discovery and testing through lab automation and AI predictive modeling, today announced that it has raised $1 million in a Series Seed funding round. The round was led by Comeback Capital, with participation from Lightbank and Right Side Capital Management (RSCM).

Aropha works directly with companies to provide rapid biodegradation testing and implement AI screening into their product development processes. The funding will be used to expand Aropha's current laboratory operations, increase industry awareness, and fund the development of its biodegradation prediction model, ArophaAI.

"The timing could not be better for the innovation," said Travis Johnston, Co-Founder, COO, and CRO, Aropha. "What we are seeing is the convergence of adequate predictive testing becoming technologically feasible for the first time and the environmental importance of biodegradation being recognized through increasing legislation."

With over 145,000 tonnes of microplastics used in the EU each year and new legislation requiring 100% of single-use packaging to be recyclable or compostable by 2032 in California, the demand for cost-effective and efficient biodegradation testing is rapidly increasing. Aropha is well-positioned to significantly impact the testing industry, as even one of the most common, short biodegradation studies may cost over $10,000 according to the EPA with some complex, lab-based simulation tests reaching over $300,000.

To date, Aropha has helped more than 80 customers with their biodegradation testing through both in-lab and in-silico testing. Year-over-year booked revenue at the end of Q4 saw 190% growth. The company also recently published a free version of its predictive model, ArophaAI-2.

"This fundraising positions Aropha to be the market leader in the biodegradability testing category," said Kuan Huang, Co-founder, CEO, and CTO, Aropha. "It will enhance our ability to act as a specialty lab for biodegradation that provides rapid, cost-effective physical testing, as well as enable us to develop the first commercially viable biodegradation prediction model that can be widely used across multiple industries and applications."

Aropha plans to continue expanding its current testing facility, invest heavily in its predictive model development, and strengthen relationships with long-term partners and appropriate accreditation bodies.

"Through the integration of artificial intelligence for material screening and the automation of laboratory processes, Aropha stands on the brink of markedly expediting the creation of environmentally benign materials. We are thrilled to support their mission and believe they have the potential to make a lasting impact on the industry."

"Aropha's unique approach to environmental testing has the potential to significantly impact how companies develop eco-friendly products. Their focus on biodegradability testing and future expansion into additional environmentally properties, combined with a market moving towards stricter environmental standards, positions them well as a valuable partner for companies in need of better environmental testing."

