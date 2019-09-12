Arosa+LivHOME to Acquire LifeLinks™

The combination of care management plus home care services continues to be core to its growth, as the integration of services provides families with the guidance, resources, and support needed when caring for a loved one.

LifeLinks currently employs eighteen care managers and guardian representatives who consider the physical, emotional, mental, and lifestyle needs of each individual. The team collectively has two hundred years of experience advocating for older adults and disabled individuals.

"I feel like I am sending my baby off to college. All of the work I've put into raising this company, is now allowing them, individually and collectively, to go on to something bigger and better," said Gretchen Napier, Owner and CEO of LifeLinks. "I chose to sell to Arosa+LivHOME because of value alignment. They recognize that the best way to ensure high-quality care for aging adults and individuals with disabilities is by hiring the best care managers and the best caregivers, and treating them well. I believe my team and our clients will be in good hands."

The Experts in Aging Well

LivHOME was founded in 1999 on the premise that care management plus home care, under the same umbrella, would be a revolutionary concept. The company today, Arosa+LivHOME, employs the most Aging Life Care Professionals™ in the country. These certified professionals, also known as geriatric care managers, are educated and experienced in a variety of fields that focus on issues related to aging and/or disability; most have credentials in gerontology, social work, mental health, nursing, and psychology, among others.

"Aging Life Care Professionals have extensive knowledge about the issues facing today's seniors and disabled adults," says Cyril Vergis, COO at Arosa+LivHOME. "Families turn to our credentialed professionals for guidance regarding the costs, quality, and availability of relevant community resources and how to best incorporate them into a personalized plan of care."

East Coast Expansion

Arosa+LivHOME now operates twenty offices in five states: California, Illinois, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. The purchase of The Cameron Group, based in Orlando, Florida, is pending regulatory and licensure approval.

For more information, contact Arosa+LivHOME, 5670 Wilshire Blvd Suite 500, Los Angeles, California 90036, (323) 932-1300, or visit www.livhome.com .

Contact: Matthew Toering

Phone: (323) 333-7801

Email: mtoering@livhome.com

SOURCE Arosa+LivHOME

Related Links

http://www.livhome.com

