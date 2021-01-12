Around the World in 100 minutes

While many online tours have started popping up during the time of coronavirus, the tours remain a single destination. HIS has a network of 201 branches in 65 countries throughout the world. This allows HIS to uniquely be able to connect to viewers from all over the world through local branches. The tours are broadcasted live in real-time and are designed to open up the way for two-way communication, which creates a different experience from the passive viewing observed in most tours available currently. The tour is designed to raise interest in and motivation for real travel when the world opens back.

Since each country is in their own respective time zones, the start time of the tour was carefully chosen so that the best of each country can be showcased. By connecting the live broadcasts from each country, it allows viewers to travel around the world. Local HIS guides will welcome you into their country and showcase various sites to convey the charm of the area.

Though many have temporarily given up traveling for different reasons, this virtual experience allows people to once again enjoy the sights of the world and "travel" globally. In addition, although the emergence of LCC flights have allowed more low cost alternatives to flying for those still choosing to travel, flying by air still is sure to rack up prices. Traveling the traditional route is both costly in terms of price and time. This online tour will allow people to see some of the best sights efficiently and economically.

Scheduled Sights:

Honolulu , Hawaii（5:30PM Local Time - Walk on Waikiki Beach during sunset）

, Hawaii（5:30PM Local Time - Walk on Waikiki Beach during sunset） Varanasi, India（9:30AM Local Time - Appreciating the scenery around Ganges river, view a Hindu Sanctuary, walk through an old town）

Nairobi , Kenya（7:00AM Local Time - Safari in Nairobi National Park）

, Kenya（7:00AM Local Time - Safari in Nairobi National Park） Istanbul , Turkey（7:30AM Local Time - Walk around Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia）

, Turkey（7:30AM Local Time - Walk around Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia） Tokyo , Japan（2:00PM Local Time - Walk Nakamise Street at Asakusa）

＜Tour Details＞

Starts: January 15th (Fri) 7:30PM PST / 35 USD

More dates to come

＞＞View Our Other Online Tours

We have many more online exclusive Japan tours so that you can explore the country through the safety and comfort of your own home. Check out this link below:

https://his-international-tours.eventbrite.com

Online tours are a risk-free way to travel

Contact Us

HIS USA [email protected]

SOURCE H.I.S. INTERNATIONAL TOURS (NY), INC