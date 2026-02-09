Arowana to Launch Gold Tokenization Platform on Arbitrum, Strengthening the Network's Position as Global Leader in Real-World Asset Infrastructure

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Offchain Labs , a leading blockchain infrastructure company, today announced that Arowana , backed by Hancom Group, is launching its gold tokenization platform on Arbitrum, the leading Layer 2 blockchain network. This strategic partnership expands Arbitrum's rapidly growing real-world asset (RWA) ecosystem and establishes a critical gateway for institutional-grade precious metals infrastructure to move onchain, marking Arbitrum's deepening presence across both Western and Asian markets.

Arowana will launch its AGT token and Aqua platform on Arbitrum in March 2026, enabling users to access tokenized gold backed by physical assets through a fully transparent and compliant infrastructure. Leveraging Hancom Group's established position as the operator of Korea's third-largest gold exchange with $600 million in trading volume and 18 years of precious metals expertise, Arowana brings institutional credibility and operational scale to the blockchain-native gold market. The platform will deliver fast, low-cost, and scalable digital gold transactions while integrating seamlessly with Arbitrum's DeFi ecosystem to unlock new collateral mechanisms, yield optimization, and stablecoin utilities.

Gold, among the world's hottest assets in 2026, represents one of the most established stores of value in human history, yet has remained largely siloed from modern digital financial infrastructure. As the RWA market continues to unlock access to multi-trillion-dollar commodity sectors, Arowana's launch on Arbitrum demonstrates how traditional financial institutions can leverage blockchain technology to deliver unprecedented accessibility, transparency, and efficiency. With planned features including real-time proof-of-reserves integration, mobile applications, and comprehensive custody vault partnerships, Arowana is building infrastructure designed for both retail and institutional participants across global markets.

"Tokenization of real-world assets has evolved from an emerging concept to essential financial infrastructure," said A.J. Warner, Chief Strategy Officer at Offchain Labs. "Arowana exemplifies this transformation, combining decades of precious metals expertise with blockchain technology to deliver the kind of institutional-grade, compliant solutions the market is demanding. We're building the technology and ecosystem partnerships that enable this next generation of on-chain finance, and Arowana's approach demonstrates exactly where the industry is headed."

Arowana selected Arbitrum based on its proven RWA ecosystem, technical scalability, and shared commitment to long-term sustainable growth. The partnership extends beyond infrastructure deployment to strategic collaboration on building integrated RWA collateral systems and expanding the utility of tokenized assets within decentralized finance.

"Arowana views Arbitrum as a strategic platform to build RWA and stablecoin financial infrastructure," said SangYup Song, CEO/Ph.D of Hancom With (Kosdaq Listed). "Starting with gold-backed tokens, we plan to implement RWA collateral and yield structures that integrate naturally with Arbitrum's DeFi ecosystem, and progressively expand the utility infrastructure that enables stablecoins to function in real-world financial environments."

The launch establishes Arbitrum's growing presence in the Korean market and reinforces its position as the premier ecosystem for institutional-grade RWA infrastructure globally.

For more information about Arbitrum, please visit https://arbitrum.io/ .

For more information about Arowana, please visit www.arowana.finance .

About Arowana

Backed by Hancom Group, Arowana is building institutional-grade gold tokenization infrastructure that bridges traditional precious metals markets with blockchain technology. Leveraging Hancom Group's position as Korea's third-largest gold exchange operator with 18 years of precious metals expertise and $600 million in trading volume, Arowana provides transparent, secure, and compliant access to tokenized gold. The platform combines deep industry knowledge with cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure to deliver RWA solutions that integrate seamlessly with decentralized finance, enabling new collateral mechanisms, yield optimization, and stablecoin utilities for the next generation of digital finance.

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum is a unified stack for building onchain. Arbitrum One delivers low fees, rapid confirmation, and strong security with straightforward deployment. Orbit enables purpose-built, interoperable chains that tap shared liquidity while staying connected to the wider ecosystem. Stylus extends smart contracts to Rust, C, and C++, allowing developers to build with their existing knowledge and tooling, which expands the pool of contributors and speeds adoption. Projects span DeFi, gaming, social, DePIN, and enterprise workloads that require predictable costs and scale. Initially developed by Offchain Labs and governed by the ArbitrumDAO, Arbitrum pairs production-ready technology with open governance so teams can build and grow with confidence.

