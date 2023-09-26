ARPA-H Selects Pegasus Park in Dallas as a HUB Location for its Newly Established Federal Agency

Ahead of the 2023 BioNTX iC³ Summit on September 28-29 in Irving, Texas

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 9th Annual BioNTX iC³ Life Science Summit is just two days away, and today's announcement from the newly established federal agency, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), marks the beginning of an exciting week for the bioscience community. The two-day event, taking place on September 28, 2023, and Friday, September 29, 2023, will bring together bioscience and healthcare innovation leaders, adding celebration to the event following this significant ARPA-H announcement.

The Dallas ARPA-H Hub will be strategically located at Pegasus Park, working in close collaboration with counterparts in Austin, Houston, and San Antonio. Its primary focus will be on enhancing customer experience, conducting user testing, promoting adoption, ensuring access, and building trust in ARPA-H projects. These objectives align seamlessly with the stated goals of BioNTX, which aims to foster a vibrant bioscience ecosystem characterized by Innovation, Capital, Collaboration, and Commercialization, collectively represented by the acronym iC³. BioNTX is an integral part of Texas' legacy in the biotech and life sciences sector, making this announcement a significant milestone as the organization positions itself for the next chapter of innovation.

Kathleen Otto, CEO of BioNTX, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "What an exciting week for the bioscience community in North Texas. We have firsthand experience of why Pegasus Park is the ideal location for an ARPA-H Hub, given that BioNTX offices are on the same campus. Innovation and collaboration are deeply embedded in our Texan culture, and we are thrilled to contribute to these values, which will be showcased at our upcoming iC³ Summit."

The Life Science Summit serves as a dynamic platform for the North Texas bioscience community, offering opportunities for insightful discussions, the sharing of cutting-edge research, and exploration of emerging technologies with the potential to revolutionize healthcare and biomedicine. Anticipating an estimated 400-500 attendees, the 2023 iC³ Summit will encompass a wide range of key topics, including Cell & Gene Therapy in North Texas, The Physical Space of Biopharma Manufacturing, the Impact of AI in the Biopharma Industry, Resources for Startups, Regulatory and Quality Updates, Tech Transfer Office Showcase and Pitch Competition, Rising Star Presentations, Investment Trends in Bioscience and Healthcare Innovation, and much more.

BioNTX is a leading bioscience and healthcare innovation trade organization in North Texas. We work to build a strong life science community through collaborative peer to peer networking events, high-level educational programming, supporting companies with a purchasing consortium and by being the voice and champion for the North Texas biosciences and healthcare innovation community.

The iC³ Summit brings together and fosters collaboration between academic and industry thought leaders, exchanging knowledge, exploring the latest innovation, products, and services in the life sciences.

Registration for the BioNTX iC³ Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit is now open, and interested participants are encouraged to visit the official BioNTX website for further information, including the agenda, key topics, and speaker lineup.

