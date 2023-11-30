ARPA Network Announces Launch of Randcast on Coinbase's Base: Propelling Multi-Ecosystem Advancement in On-Chain Gaming and Autonomous Worlds

ARPA

30 Nov, 2023, 08:09 ET

SINGAPORE, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARPA Network, a leading permissionless, decentralized, secure computation network has announced that its signature product, Randcast, is now available on Base. Offered by Coinbase, Base is a secure, low-cost Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) network for building decentralized apps (DApps). Having Randcast on Base marks the initial phase of ARPA's expansion into OP Stack chains (an open-source modular approach for building blockchains), which aligns with ARPA's goal of providing a more expansive and immersive experience for developers of on-chain games and Autonomous Worlds.

Randcast offers a solid foundation of reliability by leveraging multiple nodes within the ARPA Network to generate randomness through BLS Threshold signature tasks. This effectively lowers the chance of manipulation and eradicates single point of failure. Furthermore, Randcast is dedicated to liberating developers' time, allowing for enhanced gameplay and creativity. Its dev-friendly Smart Contract SDK can be seamlessly integrated into DApps, offering ready-made functionalities such as dice rolling, array shuffling, in-game item attribute generation, and determining outcomes for lotteries.

Yemu Xu, co-founder of ARPA, notes: "Randcast is designed to unleash game developers' creativity. This is important since games can play a pivotal role in fostering a thriving public chain ecosystem. However, thriving in the on-chain gaming arena demands overcoming multiple challenges, including performance limitations, poor game design, and a high entry threshold for novice players. There is also the absence of reliable and developer-friendly tools. Randcast is strategically positioned to alleviate certain pain points by providing effective and dev-friendly on-chain randomness oracle solutions, and launching on Base enables us to do that."

Benefits for developers of having Randcast on Base:

  • Inherits Ethereum and Optimism Features: Combining the strengths of Ethereum and Optimism, Base inherits Ethereum's robust security features while leveraging Optimism's advantages, offering a low-cost, fast, stable, and scalable environment.
  • Seamless integration of Randcast: The deployment of Randcast on the Optimism MainNet has provided a strong foundation, facilitating the seamless integration of Randcast on OP Stack Layer 2s with reasonable effort. The smooth and effective integration of Randcast into Base serves as a perfect testament to this capability of ours.
  • Shows Strong Ecosystem Potential: With the backing of Coinbase, Base leverages the reputation garnered by the exchange in the centralized world. This positions the chain to attract Web3 enthusiasts among Coinbase's 100M+ users, facilitating their transition into the decentralized world. This is anticipated to cultivate a robust ecosystem of DApps.

Unveiling Randcast on Base marks another milestone in ARPA's expansive journey across multiple ecosystems. Alongside researching the integration possibilities with the next OP Stack chain, ARPA is crafting showcases to further demonstrate Randcast's utility, and exploring the fields of fully on-chain games and Autonomous Worlds. Meanwhile, to better cultivate the developer community, the firm is also contemplating a bug bounty set to launch by the end of 2023.

For more information about ARPA and Randcast, please visit www.arpanetwork.io.

About ARPA

ARPA Network is a decentralized secure computation network built to improve the fairness, security, and privacy of blockchains. ARPA threshold BLS signature network serves as the infrastructure of verifiable Random Number Generator (RNG), secure wallet, cross-chain bridge, and decentralized custody across multiple blockchains. Randcast, a verifiable RNG, is the first application that leverages ARPA as infrastructure. Randcast offers a cryptographically generated random source with superior security and low cost compared to other solutions. Metaverse, game, lottery, NFT minting and whitelisting, key generation, and blockchain validator task distribution can benefit from Randcast's tamper-proof randomness.

