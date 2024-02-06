ARPA Network Partners with Vertu to Redefine Luxury Mobile Privacy with Web3 Innovation

The Strategic Collaboration Sets a New Standard in Combining Luxury Mobile Technology with Advanced Blockchain Capabilities

SINGAPORE, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARPA Network , a pioneer in decentralized computation networks, has announced a new strategic partnership with Vertu , the renowned leader in luxury mobile phones. This collaboration is set to redefine the boundaries between sophisticated mobile technology and decentralized digital innovation.

Vertu, a brand that emerged from Nokia in 1998, has long been synonymous with luxury in the mobile world. With a history steeped in high-end craftsmanship and exclusive design, Vertu's venture into Web3 phones marks a pivotal chapter in its legacy. The company's commitment to providing a secure, elegant, and technologically advanced solution for digital asset management aligns perfectly with the evolving demands of the modern consumer.

In a rapidly expanding global Web3 blockchain market – projected to grow from USD 1.82 Billion in 2022 to USD 67.92 Billion by 2032 ( Spherical Insights & Consulting ) – this partnership signifies a critical intersection of luxury and technology, addressing the need for seamless integration of Web2 and Web3 capabilities.

Felix Xu, co-founder of ARPA Network, elaborates on the partnership: "Our collaboration with Vertu is more than a convergence of two industries. It's a shared vision to redefine what mobile technology can be. ARPA's expertise in cryptography and blockchain technology enables this vision, enhancing Vertu phones with unparalleled security features. This isn't just about bringing blockchain to luxury phones; it's about reimagining the entire mobile experience through the lens of decentralized technology."

ARPA Network has been working on innovating cryptographic systems to make blockchains more versatile, reliable, and interlinked. Dedicated to fostering a fair, secure, and privacy-centric blockchain ecosystem, ARPA's collaboration with Vertu will catalyze Web3 adoption on a global scale. Vertu's luxury phones, offering seamless Web2 and Web3 integration, are set to make blockchain technology accessible to a broader audience, including those new to blockchain.

This partnership is a fusion of various collaborative efforts. ARPA Network brings its extensive expertise in cryptography and privacy-preserving technologies to this partnership. As a member of the MPC Alliance , ARPA Network's role in enhancing the security features of Vertu phones is pivotal. By leveraging advanced cryptographic technologies, this partnership promises to elevate privacy protection to new heights in the luxury mobile phone industry. This collaboration also includes Vertu joining the ARPA ecosystem as a node, a move set to augment the decentralization and security of the ARPA Network.

This collaboration will highly benefit high-net-worth individuals, crypto traders, and blockchain CEOs, combining luxury with unparalleled technological prowess. As the digital asset world grows, this partnership addresses the need for secure, reliable, and elegant technology, offering a perfect blend for those who value both luxury and digital asset security.

Both companies are poised to leverage this partnership to explore innovative Web3 applications and features. ARPA Network will serve as a strategic ally for Vertu in the Web3 industry, introducing exciting projects and collaborations, including on-chain gaming and decentralized infrastructures like verifiable random number generators .

About ARPA

ARPA Network is a decentralized secure computation network built to improve the fairness, security, and privacy of blockchains. ARPA threshold BLS signature network serves as the infrastructure of verifiable Random Number Generator (RNG), secure wallet, cross-chain bridge, and decentralized custody across multiple blockchains.

About Vertu

Vertu was founded in 1998 and has its headquarters and workshop in Hampshire, UK. In 2002, Vertu launched THE SIGNATURE, the world's first luxury mobile phone, creating a new category of luxury mobile phones that still remains the market leader today. Vertu strives to perfect the brand's philosophy of "creating the extraordinary" in every detail, using the rarest and most exceptional materials, setting stringent testing standards, and insisting on artisanal craftsmanship, combining handcrafted craftsmanship, high-end performance, and exclusive service. Vertu's luxury aesthetics are a constant in its DNA, while cutting-edge technology is a key driver of its progress.

