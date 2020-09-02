Arpaio & Klayman Announce Founding Of 'America's Sheriff'!

PHOENIX and BOCA RATON, Florida, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Joe Arpaio "America's Toughest Sheriff," and Larry Klayman, "America's Toughest Lawyer," announced the formation of a new public interest watchdog whose mission is to promote, protect and fight for the interests and legal rights of the nation's law enforcement, including but not limited to local police. By so doing, the American people's interests will be paramount.

In recent months, our brave law enforcement from all quarters have literally been under attack, with radical leftists looting, burning stealing, maiming and even assaulting and killing law enforcement officers, as well as innocent citizens. These radicals are comprised of socialists, communists, African-American anti-white separatists, radical Muslims, radicals of the Jewish left, anarchists, atheists, and other leftists of all races, sexes and persuasions. Their obvious goal is to destabilize and take down the creation of our Founding Fathers, and in its place install a Marxist state.

Furthering this Bolshevik-style revolution have been local mayors and governors in many of the nation's largest cities and states, whose agenda is to use these leftist radicals to also remove President Trump from office, paving the way for a Democrat socialist/communist takeover of all three branches of government. In this way, the radical left will be able to consolidate its power and hold over the American people.

America's Sheriff is non-partisan but it is founded to defend America's Judeo-Christian heritage as depicted in the Bible, where God looks to the counselors and judges to restore the Tarnished City to the Faithful City.

Sheriff Arpaio and Larry Klayman, a "Dynamic Duo," are uniquely situated to protect and preserve the freedoms and liberties which were bequeathed to the citizenry on July 4, 1776, by furthering law and order in these perilous times.

Using Sheriff Arpaio's expertise as a America's Toughest Sheriff and Larry Klayman's pursuit of the rule of law as America's Toughest Lawyer, America's Sheriff will take whatever strong and effective ethical, legal and peaceful actions that are necessary to protect and fight for the rights of law enforcement, which have been trashed, exposing We the People to ever increasing violence and death by the malevolent forces of the radical left.

For more information and to support and enlist in "America's Sheriff," go to www.americassheriff.org or contact [email protected] or (424) 274 2579.

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-908-1683; [email protected].

SOURCE Larry Klayman

